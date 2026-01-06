SegnaliSezioni
Lerato Silokwane

VUZ Adaptive Bond Correlation Strategy

Lerato Silokwane
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
39 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 77%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
157
Profit Trade:
103 (65.60%)
Loss Trade:
54 (34.39%)
Best Trade:
286.42 USD
Worst Trade:
-319.27 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 156.29 USD (65 219 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 270.60 USD (11 541 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (613.50 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
613.50 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
21.88%
Massimo carico di deposito:
35.61%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.48
Long Trade:
103 (65.61%)
Short Trade:
54 (34.39%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.70
Profitto previsto:
5.64 USD
Profitto medio:
20.93 USD
Perdita media:
-23.53 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-58.02 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-319.27 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
1.99%
Previsione annuale:
24.18%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
7.88 USD
Massimale:
357.56 USD (19.47%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
21.93% (363.68 USD)
Per equità:
0.22% (4.22 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
SP500 59
USDCHF 24
GBPUSD 15
AUDUSD 12
USDJPY 10
QUAL 9
EURUSD 8
NI225 5
AUDJPY 4
NDX 3
STOXX50E 2
GDAXI 2
XAUUSD 1
AUS200 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
SP500 278
USDCHF -38
GBPUSD 82
AUDUSD -8
USDJPY 139
QUAL 88
EURUSD -12
NI225 -14
AUDJPY 28
NDX 455
STOXX50E -26
GDAXI -85
XAUUSD -1
AUS200 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
SP500 1.4K
USDCHF 398
GBPUSD 1.4K
AUDUSD -163
USDJPY 4.2K
QUAL 837
EURUSD -279
NI225 176
AUDJPY 222
NDX 4.7K
STOXX50E -206
GDAXI -3.7K
XAUUSD -13
AUS200 2
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +286.42 USD
Worst Trade: -319 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +613.50 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -58.02 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.63 × 138
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
TickmillUK-Live
1.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.03 × 417
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.40 × 5
Darwinex-Live
1.65 × 2367
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.46 × 28
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.80 × 5
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
VUZ - Adaptive Bond Correlation Strategy

This signal powers the VUZ Darwin on Darwinex. It utilizes a quantitative inter-market strategy that trades Major FX pairs based on their correlation with US Treasury Bonds (TLT).

Key Strategy Features:

  • Dual-Engine Logic: Combines hourly and daily execution algos for time-diversification.

  • Self-Optimizing: The algorithm performs a live "walk-forward" optimization before every trade to select the best parameters for the current market.

  • Regime Filtering: Integrated volatility and trend filters prevent trading when current market conditions deviate from historical probabilities.

  • Risk Management: Strict fixed-fractional risk per trade.


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.06 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 12:26
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 1.67% of days out of 239 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 12:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 34 days
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
VUZ Adaptive Bond Correlation Strategy
30USD al mese
77%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
39
0%
157
65%
22%
1.69
5.64
USD
22%
1:200
