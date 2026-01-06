SignalsSections
Lerato Silokwane

VUZ Adaptive Bond Correlation Strategy

Lerato Silokwane
0 reviews
Reliability
39 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 77%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
158
Profit Trades:
104 (65.82%)
Loss Trades:
54 (34.18%)
Best trade:
286.42 USD
Worst trade:
-319.27 USD
Gross Profit:
2 156.33 USD (65 226 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 270.65 USD (11 541 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (613.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
613.50 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
7.21%
Max deposit load:
35.61%
Latest trade:
10 minutes ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.48
Long Trades:
103 (65.19%)
Short Trades:
55 (34.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.70
Expected Payoff:
5.61 USD
Average Profit:
20.73 USD
Average Loss:
-23.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-58.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-319.27 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.99%
Annual Forecast:
24.18%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.88 USD
Maximal:
357.56 USD (19.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.93% (363.68 USD)
By Equity:
0.22% (4.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SP500 59
USDCHF 24
GBPUSD 16
AUDUSD 12
USDJPY 10
QUAL 9
EURUSD 8
NI225 5
AUDJPY 4
NDX 3
STOXX50E 2
GDAXI 2
XAUUSD 1
AUS200 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SP500 278
USDCHF -38
GBPUSD 82
AUDUSD -8
USDJPY 139
QUAL 88
EURUSD -12
NI225 -14
AUDJPY 28
NDX 455
STOXX50E -26
GDAXI -85
XAUUSD -1
AUS200 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SP500 1.4K
USDCHF 398
GBPUSD 1.4K
AUDUSD -163
USDJPY 4.2K
QUAL 837
EURUSD -279
NI225 176
AUDJPY 222
NDX 4.7K
STOXX50E -206
GDAXI -3.7K
XAUUSD -13
AUS200 2
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +286.42 USD
Worst trade: -319 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +613.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -58.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.63 × 138
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
TickmillUK-Live
1.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.03 × 417
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.40 × 5
Darwinex-Live
1.65 × 2367
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.46 × 28
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.80 × 5
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
18 more...
VUZ - Adaptive Bond Correlation Strategy

This signal powers the VUZ Darwin on Darwinex. It utilizes a quantitative inter-market strategy that trades Major FX pairs based on their correlation with US Treasury Bonds (TLT).

Key Strategy Features:

  • Dual-Engine Logic: Combines hourly and daily execution algos for time-diversification.

  • Self-Optimizing: The algorithm performs a live "walk-forward" optimization before every trade to select the best parameters for the current market.

  • Regime Filtering: Integrated volatility and trend filters prevent trading when current market conditions deviate from historical probabilities.

  • Risk Management: Strict fixed-fractional risk per trade.


No reviews
2026.01.06 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 12:26
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 1.67% of days out of 239 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 12:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 34 days
