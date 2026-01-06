SinaisSeções
Lerato Silokwane

VUZ Adaptive Bond Correlation Strategy

Lerato Silokwane
Confiabilidade
39 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 77%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
158
Negociações com lucro:
104 (65.82%)
Negociações com perda:
54 (34.18%)
Melhor negociação:
286.42 USD
Pior negociação:
-319.27 USD
Lucro bruto:
2 156.33 USD (65 226 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 270.65 USD (11 541 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
8 (613.50 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
613.50 USD (8)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.14
Atividade de negociação:
21.82%
Depósito máximo carregado:
35.61%
Último negócio:
33 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
4
Tempo médio de espera:
9 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.48
Negociações longas:
103 (65.19%)
Negociações curtas:
55 (34.81%)
Fator de lucro:
1.70
Valor esperado:
5.61 USD
Lucro médio:
20.73 USD
Perda média:
-23.53 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-58.02 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-319.27 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
1.99%
Previsão anual:
24.18%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
7.88 USD
Máximo:
357.56 USD (19.47%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
21.93% (363.68 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.22% (4.22 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
SP500 59
USDCHF 24
GBPUSD 16
AUDUSD 12
USDJPY 10
QUAL 9
EURUSD 8
NI225 5
AUDJPY 4
NDX 3
STOXX50E 2
GDAXI 2
XAUUSD 1
AUS200 1
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
SP500 278
USDCHF -38
GBPUSD 82
AUDUSD -8
USDJPY 139
QUAL 88
EURUSD -12
NI225 -14
AUDJPY 28
NDX 455
STOXX50E -26
GDAXI -85
XAUUSD -1
AUS200 0
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
SP500 1.4K
USDCHF 398
GBPUSD 1.4K
AUDUSD -163
USDJPY 4.2K
QUAL 837
EURUSD -279
NI225 176
AUDJPY 222
NDX 4.7K
STOXX50E -206
GDAXI -3.7K
XAUUSD -13
AUS200 2
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +286.42 USD
Pior negociação: -319 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +613.50 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -58.02 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Darwinex-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.63 × 138
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
TickmillUK-Live
1.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.03 × 417
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.40 × 5
Darwinex-Live
1.65 × 2367
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.46 × 28
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.80 × 5
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
18 mais ...
VUZ - Adaptive Bond Correlation Strategy

This signal powers the VUZ Darwin on Darwinex. It utilizes a quantitative inter-market strategy that trades Major FX pairs based on their correlation with US Treasury Bonds (TLT).

Key Strategy Features:

  • Dual-Engine Logic: Combines hourly and daily execution algos for time-diversification.

  • Self-Optimizing: The algorithm performs a live "walk-forward" optimization before every trade to select the best parameters for the current market.

  • Regime Filtering: Integrated volatility and trend filters prevent trading when current market conditions deviate from historical probabilities.

  • Risk Management: Strict fixed-fractional risk per trade.


Sem comentários
2026.01.06 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 12:26
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 1.67% of days out of 239 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 12:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 34 days
