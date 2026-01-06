SignaleKategorien
Lerato Silokwane

VUZ Adaptive Bond Correlation Strategy

0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
39 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 77%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
158
Gewinntrades:
104 (65.82%)
Verlusttrades:
54 (34.18%)
Bester Trade:
286.42 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-319.27 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 156.33 USD (65 226 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 270.67 USD (11 541 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
8 (613.50 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
613.50 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading-Aktivität:
28.22%
Max deposit load:
35.61%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.48
Long-Positionen:
103 (65.19%)
Short-Positionen:
55 (34.81%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.70
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
5.61 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
20.73 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-23.53 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-58.02 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-319.27 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.99%
Jahresprognose:
24.18%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
7.88 USD
Maximaler:
357.56 USD (19.47%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
21.93% (363.68 USD)
Kapital:
0.22% (4.22 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
SP500 59
USDCHF 24
GBPUSD 16
AUDUSD 12
USDJPY 10
QUAL 9
EURUSD 8
NI225 5
AUDJPY 4
NDX 3
STOXX50E 2
GDAXI 2
XAUUSD 1
AUS200 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SP500 278
USDCHF -38
GBPUSD 82
AUDUSD -8
USDJPY 139
QUAL 88
EURUSD -12
NI225 -14
AUDJPY 28
NDX 455
STOXX50E -26
GDAXI -85
XAUUSD -1
AUS200 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SP500 1.4K
USDCHF 398
GBPUSD 1.4K
AUDUSD -163
USDJPY 4.2K
QUAL 837
EURUSD -279
NI225 176
AUDJPY 222
NDX 4.7K
STOXX50E -206
GDAXI -3.7K
XAUUSD -13
AUS200 2
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +286.42 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -319 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 8
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +613.50 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -58.02 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Darwinex-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.63 × 138
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
TickmillUK-Live
1.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.03 × 417
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.40 × 5
Darwinex-Live
1.65 × 2367
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.46 × 28
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.80 × 5
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
noch 18 ...
VUZ - Adaptive Bond Correlation Strategy

This signal powers the VUZ Darwin on Darwinex. It utilizes a quantitative inter-market strategy that trades Major FX pairs based on their correlation with US Treasury Bonds (TLT).

Key Strategy Features:

  • Dual-Engine Logic: Combines hourly and daily execution algos for time-diversification.

  • Self-Optimizing: The algorithm performs a live "walk-forward" optimization before every trade to select the best parameters for the current market.

  • Regime Filtering: Integrated volatility and trend filters prevent trading when current market conditions deviate from historical probabilities.

  • Risk Management: Strict fixed-fractional risk per trade.


2026.01.06 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 12:26
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 1.67% of days out of 239 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 12:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 34 days
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
VUZ Adaptive Bond Correlation Strategy
30 USD pro Monat
77%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
39
0%
158
65%
28%
1.69
5.61
USD
22%
1:200
