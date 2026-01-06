SeñalesSecciones
ES2GE

VUZ Adaptive Bond Correlation Strategy

ES2GE
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
40 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 82%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
169
Transacciones Rentables:
114 (67.45%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
55 (32.54%)
Mejor transacción:
286.42 USD
Peor transacción:
-319.27 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 227.99 USD (65 575 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 281.14 USD (11 698 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
8 (613.50 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
613.50 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Actividad comercial:
20.39%
Carga máxima del depósito:
89.26%
Último trade:
52 minutos
Trades a la semana:
17
Tiempo medio de espera:
8 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
2.65
Transacciones Largas:
108 (63.91%)
Transacciones Cortas:
61 (36.09%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.74
Beneficio Esperado:
5.60 USD
Beneficio medio:
19.54 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-23.29 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-58.02 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-319.27 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
5.31%
Pronóstico anual:
64.40%
Trading algorítmico:
5%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
7.88 USD
Máxima:
357.56 USD (19.47%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
21.93% (363.68 USD)
De fondos:
0.46% (8.94 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
SP500 59
USDCHF 24
GBPUSD 16
AUDUSD 14
QUAL 10
USDJPY 10
EURUSD 8
NI225 5
USDCAD 5
AUDJPY 4
NDX 4
STOXX50E 2
GDAXI 2
XAUUSD 1
AUS200 1
XLY 1
XLB 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
SP500 278
USDCHF -38
GBPUSD 82
AUDUSD -8
QUAL 88
USDJPY 139
EURUSD -12
NI225 -14
USDCAD 0
AUDJPY 28
NDX 447
STOXX50E -26
GDAXI -85
XAUUSD -1
AUS200 0
XLY 35
XLB 34
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
SP500 1.4K
USDCHF 398
GBPUSD 1.4K
AUDUSD -114
QUAL 888
USDJPY 4.2K
EURUSD -279
NI225 176
USDCAD 56
AUDJPY 222
NDX 4.5K
STOXX50E -206
GDAXI -3.7K
XAUUSD -13
AUS200 2
XLY 133
XLB 60
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +286.42 USD
Peor transacción: -319 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +613.50 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -58.02 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Darwinex-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.63 × 138
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
1.00 × 6
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.06 × 448
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.40 × 5
Darwinex-Live
1.61 × 2426
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.46 × 28
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.80 × 5
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
otros 19...
VUZ - Adaptive Bond Correlation Strategy

This signal powers the VUZ Darwin on Darwinex. It utilizes a quantitative inter-market strategy that trades Major FX pairs based on their correlation with US Treasury Bonds (TLT).

Key Strategy Features:

  • Dual-Engine Logic: Combines hourly and daily execution algos for time-diversification.

  • Self-Optimizing: The algorithm performs a live "walk-forward" optimization before every trade to select the best parameters for the current market.

  • Regime Filtering: Integrated volatility and trend filters prevent trading when current market conditions deviate from historical probabilities.

  • Risk Management: Strict fixed-fractional risk per trade.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.08 15:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 12:26
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 1.67% of days out of 239 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 12:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 34 days
