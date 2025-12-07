SinyallerBölümler
Clifton Creath

Ultimate Pulse

Clifton Creath
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 150 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 4%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
2
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
2 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
9.97 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
19.82 USD (1 982 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-0.04 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
2 (19.82 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
19.82 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
62.83
Alım-satım etkinliği:
44.58%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.37%
En son işlem:
14 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
51 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
989.00
Alış işlemleri:
2 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
495.50
Beklenen getiri:
9.91 USD
Ortalama kâr:
9.91 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.02 USD
Maksimum:
0.02 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.55% (2.84 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Coinexx-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.79 × 184
RoboForex-ECN
1.70 × 40
Darwinex-Live
1.96 × 79
Coinexx-Live
3.25 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
17.50 × 2
Ultimate Pulse

What I Do

I'm an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement.

I take profit on each position individually. or in grids depending on conditions Simple, methodical, effective.

I currently trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the30-minute timeframe.

How I Work

I start by identifying the current trend direction using a long lookback period. Then I open my first trade with the trend and wait. If price dips, I add another position at a better price. Each position has its own take profit target, so I'm constantly locking in gains as price moves.

The magic is in the averaging. My average entry price improves with each new position, so when price retraces even a little, positions start closing in profit.

Smart Risk Management

Auto-Scaling Lots — Choose a risk profile and I'll automatically adjust my position sizes based on your account balance. As you grow, I grow with you. As you draw down, I scale back.

Risk Mode Lots per $1,000 $10k Account
Micro 0.01 0.10 lots
Conservative 0.02 0.20 lots
Moderate 0.03 0.30 lots
Standard 0.05 0.50 lots
Aggressive 0.10 1.00 lots
Ultimate 0.20 2.00 lots

Scaling Take Profits — When enabled, my profit targets scale with your balance too. This keeps your risk/reward ratio consistent whether you're trading a $5k account or a $50k account.

Built-In Filters

I don't trade blindly. I come equipped with filters that keep me out of trouble:

  • Spread Filter — I wait for reasonable spreads before entering
  • ADX Filter — I avoid runaway trends that could overextend my positions
  • ATR Filter — I skip extreme volatility that could blow through my levels
  • Loss Filter — After consecutive losses, I pause to let conditions settle

These filters mean I spend time waiting for the right conditions. That's intentional. I'd rather miss opportunities than force trades in unfavorable markets.

Visual Feedback

Chart Colors — I change your chart's color scheme based on my current state:

  • 🟣 Purple = Active and trading normally
  •  Default = Waiting for filters to clear
  • 🔴 Red = Disabled

Info Panel — A clean dashboard showing:

  • Current direction and status
  • Position count and total lots
  • Floating P/L and drawdown
  • Current base lot and TP target
  • Quick buttons to disable trading or close all


    Getting Started

    1. Attach me to XAUUSD M30 — This is my home turf
    2. Select your risk mode — Start with Micro or Conservative on live accounts
    3. Leave filters on — The defaults are there for a reason
    4. Let me work — Grid trading requires patience

    Most settings can stay at their defaults. I've been tuned to work out of the box.

     More features under the hood for later :)
    2025.12.08 00:14
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.12.08 00:14
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.12.08 00:14
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2025.12.08 00:14
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2025.12.08 00:14
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
