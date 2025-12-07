SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath

Ultimate Pulse

Clifton Creath
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
4 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 500 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 63%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
63
Gewinntrades:
58 (92.06%)
Verlusttrades:
5 (7.94%)
Bester Trade:
10.52 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-3.61 USD
Bruttoprofit:
327.63 USD (33 155 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-10.53 USD (844 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
41 (206.28 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
206.28 USD (41)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.20
Trading-Aktivität:
19.64%
Max deposit load:
10.93%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
5 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
78.88
Long-Positionen:
63 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
31.11
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
5.03 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.65 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.11 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-3.97 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-3.97 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
33.41%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.02 USD
Maximaler:
4.02 USD (0.71%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.71% (3.99 USD)
Kapital:
31.21% (174.65 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 63
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 317
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 32K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +10.52 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -4 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 41
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +206.28 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -3.97 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Coinexx-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.79 × 184
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.90 × 10
RoboForex-ECN
1.70 × 40
Darwinex-Live
1.96 × 79
Coinexx-Live
3.25 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
17.50 × 2
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Ultimate Pulse

What I Do

I'm an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement.

I take profit on each position individually. or in grids depending on conditions Simple, methodical, effective.

I currently trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the30-minute timeframe.

How I Work

I start by identifying the current trend direction using a long lookback period. Then I open my first trade with the trend and wait. If price dips, I add another position at a better price. Each position has its own take profit target, so I'm constantly locking in gains as price moves.

The magic is in the averaging. My average entry price improves with each new position, so when price retraces even a little, positions start closing in profit.

Smart Risk Management

Auto-Scaling Lots — Choose a risk profile and I'll automatically adjust my position sizes based on your account balance. As you grow, I grow with you. As you draw down, I scale back.

Risk Mode Lots per $1,000 $10k Account
Micro 0.01 0.10 lots
Conservative 0.02 0.20 lots
Moderate 0.03 0.30 lots
Standard 0.05 0.50 lots
Aggressive 0.10 1.00 lots
Ultimate 0.20 2.00 lots

Scaling Take Profits — When enabled, my profit targets scale with your balance too. This keeps your risk/reward ratio consistent whether you're trading a $5k account or a $50k account.

Built-In Filters

I don't trade blindly. I come equipped with filters that keep me out of trouble:

  • Spread Filter — I wait for reasonable spreads before entering
  • ADX Filter — I avoid runaway trends that could overextend my positions
  • ATR Filter — I skip extreme volatility that could blow through my levels
  • Loss Filter — After consecutive losses, I pause to let conditions settle

These filters mean I spend time waiting for the right conditions. That's intentional. I'd rather miss opportunities than force trades in unfavorable markets.

Visual Feedback

Chart Colors — I change your chart's color scheme based on my current state:

  • 🟣 Purple = Active and trading normally
  •  Default = Waiting for filters to clear
  • 🔴 Red = Disabled

Info Panel — A clean dashboard showing:

  • Current direction and status
  • Position count and total lots
  • Floating P/L and drawdown
  • Current base lot and TP target
  • Quick buttons to disable trading or close all


    Getting Started

    1. Attach me to XAUUSD M30 — This is my home turf
    2. Select your risk mode — Start with Micro or Conservative on live accounts
    3. Leave filters on — The defaults are there for a reason
    4. Let me work — Grid trading requires patience

    Most settings can stay at their defaults. I've been tuned to work out of the box.

     More features under the hood for later :)
    Keine Bewertungen
    2026.01.09 01:29
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.01.08 12:21
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2026.01.07 11:50
    Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
    2026.01.04 08:41
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.12.18 18:08
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.12.18 10:03
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.12.17 17:51
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.12.11 15:58
    High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
    2025.12.11 15:58
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.12.11 13:55
    Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
    2025.12.11 10:52
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.12.08 12:26
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.12.08 04:17
    Share of trading days is too low
    2025.12.08 04:17
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2025.12.08 00:14
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.12.08 00:14
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.12.08 00:14
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2025.12.08 00:14
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2025.12.08 00:14
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
    Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
    Signal
    Preis
    Wachstum
    Abonnenten
    Geldmittel
    Kontostand
    Wochen
    Expert Advisor
    Trades
    Gewinn
    Aktivität
    PF
    Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
    Rückgang
    Hebel
    Ultimate Pulse
    500 USD pro Monat
    63%
    0
    0
    USD
    817
    USD
    4
    100%
    63
    92%
    20%
    31.11
    5.03
    USD
    31%
    1:500
    Kopieren

    Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

    Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

    Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.