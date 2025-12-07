- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|63
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|317
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|32K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Coinexx-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 6
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.13 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.79 × 184
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.90 × 10
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.70 × 40
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.96 × 79
|
Coinexx-Live
|3.25 × 124
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|17.50 × 2
What I Do
I'm an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement.
I take profit on each position individually. or in grids depending on conditions Simple, methodical, effective.
I currently trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the30-minute timeframe.
How I Work
I start by identifying the current trend direction using a long lookback period. Then I open my first trade with the trend and wait. If price dips, I add another position at a better price. Each position has its own take profit target, so I'm constantly locking in gains as price moves.
The magic is in the averaging. My average entry price improves with each new position, so when price retraces even a little, positions start closing in profit.
Smart Risk Management
Auto-Scaling Lots — Choose a risk profile and I'll automatically adjust my position sizes based on your account balance. As you grow, I grow with you. As you draw down, I scale back.
|Risk Mode
|Lots per $1,000
|$10k Account
|Micro
|0.01
|0.10 lots
|Conservative
|0.02
|0.20 lots
|Moderate
|0.03
|0.30 lots
|Standard
|0.05
|0.50 lots
|Aggressive
|0.10
|1.00 lots
|Ultimate
|0.20
|2.00 lots
Scaling Take Profits — When enabled, my profit targets scale with your balance too. This keeps your risk/reward ratio consistent whether you're trading a $5k account or a $50k account.
Built-In Filters
I don't trade blindly. I come equipped with filters that keep me out of trouble:
- Spread Filter — I wait for reasonable spreads before entering
- ADX Filter — I avoid runaway trends that could overextend my positions
- ATR Filter — I skip extreme volatility that could blow through my levels
- Loss Filter — After consecutive losses, I pause to let conditions settle
These filters mean I spend time waiting for the right conditions. That's intentional. I'd rather miss opportunities than force trades in unfavorable markets.
Visual Feedback
Chart Colors — I change your chart's color scheme based on my current state:
- 🟣 Purple = Active and trading normally
- ⚪ Default = Waiting for filters to clear
- 🔴 Red = Disabled
Info Panel — A clean dashboard showing:
- Current direction and status
- Position count and total lots
- Floating P/L and drawdown
- Current base lot and TP target
- Quick buttons to disable trading or close all
Getting Started
- Attach me to XAUUSD M30 — This is my home turf
- Select your risk mode — Start with Micro or Conservative on live accounts
- Leave filters on — The defaults are there for a reason
- Let me work — Grid trading requires patience
Most settings can stay at their defaults. I've been tuned to work out of the box.More features under the hood for later :)
