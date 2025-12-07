Ultimate Pulse

What I Do

I'm an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement.

I take profit on each position individually. or in grids depending on conditions Simple, methodical, effective.

I currently trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the30-minute timeframe.

How I Work

I start by identifying the current trend direction using a long lookback period. Then I open my first trade with the trend and wait. If price dips, I add another position at a better price. Each position has its own take profit target, so I'm constantly locking in gains as price moves.

The magic is in the averaging. My average entry price improves with each new position, so when price retraces even a little, positions start closing in profit.

Smart Risk Management

Auto-Scaling Lots — Choose a risk profile and I'll automatically adjust my position sizes based on your account balance. As you grow, I grow with you. As you draw down, I scale back.

Risk Mode Lots per $1,000 $10k Account Micro 0.01 0.10 lots Conservative 0.02 0.20 lots Moderate 0.03 0.30 lots Standard 0.05 0.50 lots Aggressive 0.10 1.00 lots Ultimate 0.20 2.00 lots

Scaling Take Profits — When enabled, my profit targets scale with your balance too. This keeps your risk/reward ratio consistent whether you're trading a $5k account or a $50k account.

Built-In Filters

I don't trade blindly. I come equipped with filters that keep me out of trouble:

Spread Filter — I wait for reasonable spreads before entering

— I wait for reasonable spreads before entering ADX Filter — I avoid runaway trends that could overextend my positions

— I avoid runaway trends that could overextend my positions ATR Filter — I skip extreme volatility that could blow through my levels

— I skip extreme volatility that could blow through my levels Loss Filter — After consecutive losses, I pause to let conditions settle

These filters mean I spend time waiting for the right conditions. That's intentional. I'd rather miss opportunities than force trades in unfavorable markets.

Visual Feedback

Chart Colors — I change your chart's color scheme based on my current state:

🟣 Purple = Active and trading normally

= Active and trading normally ⚪ Default = Waiting for filters to clear

= Waiting for filters to clear 🔴 Red = Disabled

Info Panel — A clean dashboard showing:

Current direction and status

Position count and total lots

Floating P/L and drawdown

Current base lot and TP target

Quick buttons to disable trading or close all





Getting Started

Attach me to XAUUSD M30 — This is my home turf Select your risk mode — Start with Micro or Conservative on live accounts Leave filters on — The defaults are there for a reason Let me work — Grid trading requires patience

Most settings can stay at their defaults. I've been tuned to work out of the box.

More features under the hood for later :)