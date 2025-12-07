시그널섹션
0 리뷰
안정성
5
0 / 0 USD
월별 500 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 76%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
68
이익 거래:
63 (92.64%)
손실 거래:
5 (7.35%)
최고의 거래:
20.22 USD
최악의 거래:
-3.61 USD
총 수익:
388.58 USD (39 252 pips)
총 손실:
-10.57 USD (844 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
41 (206.28 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
206.28 USD (41)
샤프 비율:
1.23
거래 활동:
20.76%
최대 입금량:
10.93%
최근 거래:
27 분 전
주별 거래 수:
6
평균 유지 시간:
5 시간
회복 요인:
94.03
롱(주식매수):
68 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
36.76
기대수익:
5.56 USD
평균 이익:
6.17 USD
평균 손실:
-2.11 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-3.97 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-3.97 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
43.41%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.02 USD
최대한의:
4.02 USD (0.71%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.71% (3.99 USD)
자본금별:
31.21% (174.65 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 68
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 378
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 38K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +20.22 USD
최악의 거래: -4 USD
연속 최대 이익: 41
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +206.28 USD
연속 최대 손실: -3.97 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Coinexx-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.79 × 184
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.90 × 10
RoboForex-ECN
1.70 × 40
Darwinex-Live
1.96 × 79
Coinexx-Live
3.25 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
17.50 × 2
Ultimate Pulse

What I Do

I'm an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement.

I take profit on each position individually. or in grids depending on conditions Simple, methodical, effective.

I currently trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the30-minute timeframe.

How I Work

I start by identifying the current trend direction using a long lookback period. Then I open my first trade with the trend and wait. If price dips, I add another position at a better price. Each position has its own take profit target, so I'm constantly locking in gains as price moves.

The magic is in the averaging. My average entry price improves with each new position, so when price retraces even a little, positions start closing in profit.

Smart Risk Management

Auto-Scaling Lots — Choose a risk profile and I'll automatically adjust my position sizes based on your account balance. As you grow, I grow with you. As you draw down, I scale back.

Risk Mode Lots per $1,000 $10k Account
Micro 0.01 0.10 lots
Conservative 0.02 0.20 lots
Moderate 0.03 0.30 lots
Standard 0.05 0.50 lots
Aggressive 0.10 1.00 lots
Ultimate 0.20 2.00 lots

Scaling Take Profits — When enabled, my profit targets scale with your balance too. This keeps your risk/reward ratio consistent whether you're trading a $5k account or a $50k account.

Built-In Filters

I don't trade blindly. I come equipped with filters that keep me out of trouble:

  • Spread Filter — I wait for reasonable spreads before entering
  • ADX Filter — I avoid runaway trends that could overextend my positions
  • ATR Filter — I skip extreme volatility that could blow through my levels
  • Loss Filter — After consecutive losses, I pause to let conditions settle

These filters mean I spend time waiting for the right conditions. That's intentional. I'd rather miss opportunities than force trades in unfavorable markets.

Visual Feedback

Chart Colors — I change your chart's color scheme based on my current state:

  • 🟣 Purple = Active and trading normally
  •  Default = Waiting for filters to clear
  • 🔴 Red = Disabled

Info Panel — A clean dashboard showing:

  • Current direction and status
  • Position count and total lots
  • Floating P/L and drawdown
  • Current base lot and TP target
  • Quick buttons to disable trading or close all


    Getting Started

    1. Attach me to XAUUSD M30 — This is my home turf
    2. Select your risk mode — Start with Micro or Conservative on live accounts
    3. Leave filters on — The defaults are there for a reason
    4. Let me work — Grid trading requires patience

    Most settings can stay at their defaults. I've been tuned to work out of the box.

     More features under the hood for later :)
    리뷰 없음
    2026.01.09 01:29
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.01.08 12:21
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2026.01.07 11:50
    Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
    2026.01.04 08:41
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.12.18 18:08
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.12.18 10:03
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.12.17 17:51
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.12.11 15:58
    High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
    2025.12.11 15:58
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.12.11 13:55
    Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
    2025.12.11 10:52
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.12.08 12:26
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.12.08 04:17
    Share of trading days is too low
    2025.12.08 04:17
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2025.12.08 00:14
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.12.08 00:14
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.12.08 00:14
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2025.12.08 00:14
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2025.12.08 00:14
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
    Ultimate Pulse
    월별 500 USD
    76%
    0
    0
    USD
    898
    USD
    5
    100%
    68
    92%
    21%
    36.76
    5.56
    USD
    31%
    1:500
