SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath

Ultimate Pulse

Clifton Creath
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 500 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 80%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
69
Transacciones Rentables:
64 (92.75%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
5 (7.25%)
Mejor transacción:
20.22 USD
Peor transacción:
-3.61 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
408.59 USD (41 254 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-10.58 USD (844 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
41 (206.28 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
206.28 USD (41)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.23
Actividad comercial:
20.76%
Carga máxima del depósito:
10.93%
Último trade:
2 horas
Trades a la semana:
7
Tiempo medio de espera:
5 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
99.01
Transacciones Largas:
69 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
38.62
Beneficio Esperado:
5.77 USD
Beneficio medio:
6.38 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.12 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-3.97 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-3.97 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
46.67%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.02 USD
Máxima:
4.02 USD (0.71%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.71% (3.99 USD)
De fondos:
31.21% (174.65 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 69
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 398
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 40K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +20.22 USD
Peor transacción: -4 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 41
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +206.28 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -3.97 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Coinexx-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.79 × 184
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.90 × 10
RoboForex-ECN
1.70 × 40
Darwinex-Live
1.96 × 79
Coinexx-Live
3.25 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
17.50 × 2
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Ultimate Pulse

What I Do

I'm an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement.

I take profit on each position individually. or in grids depending on conditions Simple, methodical, effective.

I currently trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the30-minute timeframe.

How I Work

I start by identifying the current trend direction using a long lookback period. Then I open my first trade with the trend and wait. If price dips, I add another position at a better price. Each position has its own take profit target, so I'm constantly locking in gains as price moves.

The magic is in the averaging. My average entry price improves with each new position, so when price retraces even a little, positions start closing in profit.

Smart Risk Management

Auto-Scaling Lots — Choose a risk profile and I'll automatically adjust my position sizes based on your account balance. As you grow, I grow with you. As you draw down, I scale back.

Risk Mode Lots per $1,000 $10k Account
Micro 0.01 0.10 lots
Conservative 0.02 0.20 lots
Moderate 0.03 0.30 lots
Standard 0.05 0.50 lots
Aggressive 0.10 1.00 lots
Ultimate 0.20 2.00 lots

Scaling Take Profits — When enabled, my profit targets scale with your balance too. This keeps your risk/reward ratio consistent whether you're trading a $5k account or a $50k account.

Built-In Filters

I don't trade blindly. I come equipped with filters that keep me out of trouble:

  • Spread Filter — I wait for reasonable spreads before entering
  • ADX Filter — I avoid runaway trends that could overextend my positions
  • ATR Filter — I skip extreme volatility that could blow through my levels
  • Loss Filter — After consecutive losses, I pause to let conditions settle

These filters mean I spend time waiting for the right conditions. That's intentional. I'd rather miss opportunities than force trades in unfavorable markets.

Visual Feedback

Chart Colors — I change your chart's color scheme based on my current state:

  • 🟣 Purple = Active and trading normally
  •  Default = Waiting for filters to clear
  • 🔴 Red = Disabled

Info Panel — A clean dashboard showing:

  • Current direction and status
  • Position count and total lots
  • Floating P/L and drawdown
  • Current base lot and TP target
  • Quick buttons to disable trading or close all


    Getting Started

    1. Attach me to XAUUSD M30 — This is my home turf
    2. Select your risk mode — Start with Micro or Conservative on live accounts
    3. Leave filters on — The defaults are there for a reason
    4. Let me work — Grid trading requires patience

    Most settings can stay at their defaults. I've been tuned to work out of the box.

     More features under the hood for later :)
    No hay comentarios
    2026.01.09 01:29
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.01.08 12:21
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2026.01.07 11:50
    Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
    2026.01.04 08:41
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.12.18 18:08
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.12.18 10:03
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.12.17 17:51
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.12.11 15:58
    High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
    2025.12.11 15:58
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.12.11 13:55
    Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
    2025.12.11 10:52
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.12.08 12:26
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.12.08 04:17
    Share of trading days is too low
    2025.12.08 04:17
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2025.12.08 00:14
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.12.08 00:14
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.12.08 00:14
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2025.12.08 00:14
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2025.12.08 00:14
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
    Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
    Señal
    Precio
    Incremento
    Suscriptores
    Fondos
    Balance
    Semanas
    Robots comerciales
    Trades
    Rentables
    Actividad
    PF
    Beneficio Esperado
    Reducción
    Apalancamiento
    Ultimate Pulse
    500 USD al mes
    80%
    0
    0
    USD
    898
    USD
    5
    100%
    69
    92%
    21%
    38.61
    5.77
    USD
    31%
    1:500
    Copiar

    ¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

    La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

    Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.