Clifton Creath

Ultimate Pulse

Clifton Creath
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 150 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 4%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2
Bénéfice trades:
2 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
9.97 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
19.82 USD (1 982 pips)
Perte brute:
-0.04 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
2 (19.82 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
19.82 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
62.83
Activité de trading:
54.06%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.37%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
51 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
989.00
Longs trades:
2 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
495.50
Rendement attendu:
9.91 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
9.91 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.02 USD
Maximal:
0.02 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.83% (4.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +9.97 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +19.82 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Coinexx-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.79 × 184
RoboForex-ECN
1.70 × 40
Darwinex-Live
1.96 × 79
Coinexx-Live
3.25 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
17.50 × 2
Ultimate Pulse

What I Do

I'm an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement.

I take profit on each position individually. or in grids depending on conditions Simple, methodical, effective.

I currently trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the30-minute timeframe.

How I Work

I start by identifying the current trend direction using a long lookback period. Then I open my first trade with the trend and wait. If price dips, I add another position at a better price. Each position has its own take profit target, so I'm constantly locking in gains as price moves.

The magic is in the averaging. My average entry price improves with each new position, so when price retraces even a little, positions start closing in profit.

Smart Risk Management

Auto-Scaling Lots — Choose a risk profile and I'll automatically adjust my position sizes based on your account balance. As you grow, I grow with you. As you draw down, I scale back.

Risk Mode Lots per $1,000 $10k Account
Micro 0.01 0.10 lots
Conservative 0.02 0.20 lots
Moderate 0.03 0.30 lots
Standard 0.05 0.50 lots
Aggressive 0.10 1.00 lots
Ultimate 0.20 2.00 lots

Scaling Take Profits — When enabled, my profit targets scale with your balance too. This keeps your risk/reward ratio consistent whether you're trading a $5k account or a $50k account.

Built-In Filters

I don't trade blindly. I come equipped with filters that keep me out of trouble:

  • Spread Filter — I wait for reasonable spreads before entering
  • ADX Filter — I avoid runaway trends that could overextend my positions
  • ATR Filter — I skip extreme volatility that could blow through my levels
  • Loss Filter — After consecutive losses, I pause to let conditions settle

These filters mean I spend time waiting for the right conditions. That's intentional. I'd rather miss opportunities than force trades in unfavorable markets.

Visual Feedback

Chart Colors — I change your chart's color scheme based on my current state:

  • 🟣 Purple = Active and trading normally
  •  Default = Waiting for filters to clear
  • 🔴 Red = Disabled

Info Panel — A clean dashboard showing:

  • Current direction and status
  • Position count and total lots
  • Floating P/L and drawdown
  • Current base lot and TP target
  • Quick buttons to disable trading or close all


    Getting Started

    1. Attach me to XAUUSD M30 — This is my home turf
    2. Select your risk mode — Start with Micro or Conservative on live accounts
    3. Leave filters on — The defaults are there for a reason
    4. Let me work — Grid trading requires patience

    Most settings can stay at their defaults. I've been tuned to work out of the box.

     More features under the hood for later :)
