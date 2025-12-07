SignalsSections
Clifton Creath

Ultimate Pulse

Clifton Creath
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2025 63%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
63
Profit Trades:
58 (92.06%)
Loss Trades:
5 (7.94%)
Best trade:
10.52 USD
Worst trade:
-3.61 USD
Gross Profit:
327.63 USD (33 155 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10.53 USD (844 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (206.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
206.28 USD (41)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.20
Trading activity:
19.64%
Max deposit load:
10.93%
Latest trade:
42 minutes ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
78.88
Long Trades:
63 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
31.11
Expected Payoff:
5.03 USD
Average Profit:
5.65 USD
Average Loss:
-2.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.97 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
33.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.02 USD
Maximal:
4.02 USD (0.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.71% (3.99 USD)
By Equity:
31.21% (174.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 63
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 317
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 32K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10.52 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 41
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +206.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Coinexx-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.79 × 184
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.90 × 10
RoboForex-ECN
1.70 × 40
Darwinex-Live
1.96 × 79
Coinexx-Live
3.25 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
17.50 × 2
Ultimate Pulse

What I Do

I'm an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement.

I take profit on each position individually. or in grids depending on conditions Simple, methodical, effective.

I currently trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the30-minute timeframe.

How I Work

I start by identifying the current trend direction using a long lookback period. Then I open my first trade with the trend and wait. If price dips, I add another position at a better price. Each position has its own take profit target, so I'm constantly locking in gains as price moves.

The magic is in the averaging. My average entry price improves with each new position, so when price retraces even a little, positions start closing in profit.

Smart Risk Management

Auto-Scaling Lots — Choose a risk profile and I'll automatically adjust my position sizes based on your account balance. As you grow, I grow with you. As you draw down, I scale back.

Risk Mode Lots per $1,000 $10k Account
Micro 0.01 0.10 lots
Conservative 0.02 0.20 lots
Moderate 0.03 0.30 lots
Standard 0.05 0.50 lots
Aggressive 0.10 1.00 lots
Ultimate 0.20 2.00 lots

Scaling Take Profits — When enabled, my profit targets scale with your balance too. This keeps your risk/reward ratio consistent whether you're trading a $5k account or a $50k account.

Built-In Filters

I don't trade blindly. I come equipped with filters that keep me out of trouble:

  • Spread Filter — I wait for reasonable spreads before entering
  • ADX Filter — I avoid runaway trends that could overextend my positions
  • ATR Filter — I skip extreme volatility that could blow through my levels
  • Loss Filter — After consecutive losses, I pause to let conditions settle

These filters mean I spend time waiting for the right conditions. That's intentional. I'd rather miss opportunities than force trades in unfavorable markets.

Visual Feedback

Chart Colors — I change your chart's color scheme based on my current state:

  • 🟣 Purple = Active and trading normally
  •  Default = Waiting for filters to clear
  • 🔴 Red = Disabled

Info Panel — A clean dashboard showing:

  • Current direction and status
  • Position count and total lots
  • Floating P/L and drawdown
  • Current base lot and TP target
  • Quick buttons to disable trading or close all


    Getting Started

    1. Attach me to XAUUSD M30 — This is my home turf
    2. Select your risk mode — Start with Micro or Conservative on live accounts
    3. Leave filters on — The defaults are there for a reason
    4. Let me work — Grid trading requires patience

    Most settings can stay at their defaults. I've been tuned to work out of the box.

     More features under the hood for later :)
    No reviews
    2026.01.09 01:29
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.01.08 12:21
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2026.01.07 11:50
    Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
    2026.01.04 08:41
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.12.18 18:08
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.12.18 10:03
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.12.17 17:51
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.12.11 15:58
    High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
    2025.12.11 15:58
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.12.11 13:55
    Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
    2025.12.11 10:52
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.12.08 12:26
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.12.08 04:17
    Share of trading days is too low
    2025.12.08 04:17
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2025.12.08 00:14
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.12.08 00:14
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.12.08 00:14
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2025.12.08 00:14
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2025.12.08 00:14
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
    Signal
    Price
    Growth
    Subscribers
    Funds
    Balance
    Weeks
    Expert Advisors
    Trades
    Win %
    Activity
    PF
    Expected Payoff
    Drawdown
    Leverage
    Ultimate Pulse
    500 USD per month
    63%
    0
    0
    USD
    817
    USD
    4
    100%
    63
    92%
    20%
    31.11
    5.03
    USD
    31%
    1:500
    Copy

