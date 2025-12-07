SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath

Ultimate Pulse

0 comentários
Confiabilidade
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 500 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 63%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
63
Negociações com lucro:
58 (92.06%)
Negociações com perda:
5 (7.94%)
Melhor negociação:
10.52 USD
Pior negociação:
-3.61 USD
Lucro bruto:
327.63 USD (33 155 pips)
Perda bruta:
-10.53 USD (844 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
41 (206.28 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
206.28 USD (41)
Índice de Sharpe:
1.20
Atividade de negociação:
19.64%
Depósito máximo carregado:
10.93%
Último negócio:
60 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
2
Tempo médio de espera:
5 horas
Fator de recuperação:
78.88
Negociações longas:
63 (100.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
31.11
Valor esperado:
5.03 USD
Lucro médio:
5.65 USD
Perda média:
-2.11 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-3.97 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-3.97 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
33.41%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.02 USD
Máximo:
4.02 USD (0.71%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.71% (3.99 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
31.21% (174.65 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 63
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 317
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 32K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +10.52 USD
Pior negociação: -4 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 41
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +206.28 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -3.97 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Coinexx-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.79 × 184
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.90 × 10
RoboForex-ECN
1.70 × 40
Darwinex-Live
1.96 × 79
Coinexx-Live
3.25 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
17.50 × 2
Ultimate Pulse

What I Do

I'm an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement.

I take profit on each position individually. or in grids depending on conditions Simple, methodical, effective.

I currently trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the30-minute timeframe.

How I Work

I start by identifying the current trend direction using a long lookback period. Then I open my first trade with the trend and wait. If price dips, I add another position at a better price. Each position has its own take profit target, so I'm constantly locking in gains as price moves.

The magic is in the averaging. My average entry price improves with each new position, so when price retraces even a little, positions start closing in profit.

Smart Risk Management

Auto-Scaling Lots — Choose a risk profile and I'll automatically adjust my position sizes based on your account balance. As you grow, I grow with you. As you draw down, I scale back.

Risk Mode Lots per $1,000 $10k Account
Micro 0.01 0.10 lots
Conservative 0.02 0.20 lots
Moderate 0.03 0.30 lots
Standard 0.05 0.50 lots
Aggressive 0.10 1.00 lots
Ultimate 0.20 2.00 lots

Scaling Take Profits — When enabled, my profit targets scale with your balance too. This keeps your risk/reward ratio consistent whether you're trading a $5k account or a $50k account.

Built-In Filters

I don't trade blindly. I come equipped with filters that keep me out of trouble:

  • Spread Filter — I wait for reasonable spreads before entering
  • ADX Filter — I avoid runaway trends that could overextend my positions
  • ATR Filter — I skip extreme volatility that could blow through my levels
  • Loss Filter — After consecutive losses, I pause to let conditions settle

These filters mean I spend time waiting for the right conditions. That's intentional. I'd rather miss opportunities than force trades in unfavorable markets.

Visual Feedback

Chart Colors — I change your chart's color scheme based on my current state:

  • 🟣 Purple = Active and trading normally
  •  Default = Waiting for filters to clear
  • 🔴 Red = Disabled

Info Panel — A clean dashboard showing:

  • Current direction and status
  • Position count and total lots
  • Floating P/L and drawdown
  • Current base lot and TP target
  • Quick buttons to disable trading or close all


    Getting Started

    1. Attach me to XAUUSD M30 — This is my home turf
    2. Select your risk mode — Start with Micro or Conservative on live accounts
    3. Leave filters on — The defaults are there for a reason
    4. Let me work — Grid trading requires patience

    Most settings can stay at their defaults. I've been tuned to work out of the box.

     More features under the hood for later :)
    2026.01.09 01:29
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.01.08 12:21
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2026.01.07 11:50
    Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
    2026.01.04 08:41
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.12.18 18:08
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.12.18 10:03
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.12.17 17:51
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.12.11 15:58
    High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
    2025.12.11 15:58
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.12.11 13:55
    Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
    2025.12.11 10:52
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.12.08 12:26
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.12.08 04:17
    Share of trading days is too low
    2025.12.08 04:17
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2025.12.08 00:14
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.12.08 00:14
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.12.08 00:14
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2025.12.08 00:14
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2025.12.08 00:14
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
