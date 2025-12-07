SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath

Ultimate Pulse

Clifton Creath
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 150 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 12%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
10
Profit Trade:
8 (80.00%)
Loss Trade:
2 (20.00%)
Best Trade:
10.17 USD
Worst Trade:
-3.61 USD
Profitto lordo:
63.72 USD (6 374 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4.12 USD (395 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (63.72 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
63.72 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.38
Attività di trading:
82.73%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.27%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
14.83
Long Trade:
10 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
15.47
Profitto previsto:
5.96 USD
Profitto medio:
7.97 USD
Perdita media:
-2.06 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-3.97 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3.97 USD (2)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.02 USD
Massimale:
4.02 USD (0.71%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.71% (3.99 USD)
Per equità:
26.76% (149.75 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +10.17 USD
Worst Trade: -4 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +63.72 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3.97 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Coinexx-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.79 × 184
RoboForex-ECN
1.70 × 40
Darwinex-Live
1.96 × 79
Coinexx-Live
3.25 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
17.50 × 2
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Ultimate Pulse

What I Do

I'm an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement.

I take profit on each position individually. or in grids depending on conditions Simple, methodical, effective.

I currently trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the30-minute timeframe.

How I Work

I start by identifying the current trend direction using a long lookback period. Then I open my first trade with the trend and wait. If price dips, I add another position at a better price. Each position has its own take profit target, so I'm constantly locking in gains as price moves.

The magic is in the averaging. My average entry price improves with each new position, so when price retraces even a little, positions start closing in profit.

Smart Risk Management

Auto-Scaling Lots — Choose a risk profile and I'll automatically adjust my position sizes based on your account balance. As you grow, I grow with you. As you draw down, I scale back.

Risk Mode Lots per $1,000 $10k Account
Micro 0.01 0.10 lots
Conservative 0.02 0.20 lots
Moderate 0.03 0.30 lots
Standard 0.05 0.50 lots
Aggressive 0.10 1.00 lots
Ultimate 0.20 2.00 lots

Scaling Take Profits — When enabled, my profit targets scale with your balance too. This keeps your risk/reward ratio consistent whether you're trading a $5k account or a $50k account.

Built-In Filters

I don't trade blindly. I come equipped with filters that keep me out of trouble:

  • Spread Filter — I wait for reasonable spreads before entering
  • ADX Filter — I avoid runaway trends that could overextend my positions
  • ATR Filter — I skip extreme volatility that could blow through my levels
  • Loss Filter — After consecutive losses, I pause to let conditions settle

These filters mean I spend time waiting for the right conditions. That's intentional. I'd rather miss opportunities than force trades in unfavorable markets.

Visual Feedback

Chart Colors — I change your chart's color scheme based on my current state:

  • 🟣 Purple = Active and trading normally
  •  Default = Waiting for filters to clear
  • 🔴 Red = Disabled

Info Panel — A clean dashboard showing:

  • Current direction and status
  • Position count and total lots
  • Floating P/L and drawdown
  • Current base lot and TP target
  • Quick buttons to disable trading or close all


    Getting Started

    1. Attach me to XAUUSD M30 — This is my home turf
    2. Select your risk mode — Start with Micro or Conservative on live accounts
    3. Leave filters on — The defaults are there for a reason
    4. Let me work — Grid trading requires patience

    Most settings can stay at their defaults. I've been tuned to work out of the box.

     More features under the hood for later :)
    Non ci sono recensioni
    2025.12.08 12:26
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.12.08 04:17
    Share of trading days is too low
    2025.12.08 04:17
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2025.12.08 00:14
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.12.08 00:14
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.12.08 00:14
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2025.12.08 00:14
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2025.12.08 00:14
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
    Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
    Segnale
    Costo
    Crescita
    Abbonati
    Fondi
    Saldo
    Settimane
    Expert Advisor
    Trade
    Vincita %
    Attività
    PF
    Profitto previsto
    Drawdown
    Leva finanziaria
    Ultimate Pulse
    150USD al mese
    12%
    0
    0
    USD
    560
    USD
    1
    100%
    10
    80%
    83%
    15.46
    5.96
    USD
    27%
    1:500
    Copia

    Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

    L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

    Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.