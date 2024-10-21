SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Bocil Pensiun
Hendriko Sofjan

Bocil Pensiun

Hendriko Sofjan
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
9 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 4%
Exness-Real16
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
71
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
51 (71.83%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
20 (28.17%)
En iyi işlem:
43.50 USD
En kötü işlem:
-17.52 USD
Brüt kâr:
177.16 USD (7 461 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-101.07 USD (6 685 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (11.29 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
43.50 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.15
Alım-satım etkinliği:
44.45%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
26.28%
En son işlem:
4 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
11 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.23
Alış işlemleri:
8 (11.27%)
Satış işlemleri:
63 (88.73%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.75
Beklenen getiri:
1.07 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.47 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.05 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-34.08 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-34.08 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
1.79%
Yıllık tahmin:
23.92%
Algo alım-satım:
35%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
34.08 USD (1.71%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.80% (34.08 USD)
Varlığa göre:
33.69% (41.27 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSDm 71
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSDm 76
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSDm 776
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +43.50 USD
En kötü işlem: -18 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +11.29 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -34.08 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-Real16" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Trader Bocil 

12 years old child tries to analyze the market.

Trading system base on martingale on EurUsd 

 

Bocil Pensiun

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:

  • DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $1000
  • DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( Drawdown sometimes can be HUGE).
  • Use leverage 1:500, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes. 
  • Start Lot : 0.01 per 1000$.
  • I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe  this signal.
  • This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
  • This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.  
  • To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.

 

If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.

My contact :  https://t.me/hsofjan

My channel telegram :  https://t.me/TraderBocil168

 

Thank You……. 



2025.08.21 01:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.13 00:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.06 13:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.05 18:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.28 11:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.28 08:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.22 16:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.16 15:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.16 14:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.12 05:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.26 01:22
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.07 06:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.03 15:46
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.05.02 10:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.30 08:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.24 07:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.16 08:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.10 04:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.09 16:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
