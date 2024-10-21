Trader Bocil

12 years old child tries to analyze the market.

Trading system base on martingale on EurUsd

Bocil Pensiun



PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:

DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $1000

DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( Drawdown sometimes can be HUGE).

Use leverage 1:500, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes.

Start Lot : 0.01 per 1000$.

I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe this signal.

This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.

This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.