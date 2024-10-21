シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Bocil Pensiun
Hendriko Sofjan

Bocil Pensiun

Hendriko Sofjan
レビュー0件
信頼性
18週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 11%
Exness-Real16
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
159
利益トレード:
110 (69.18%)
損失トレード:
49 (30.82%)
ベストトレード:
47.94 USD
最悪のトレード:
-24.42 USD
総利益:
521.41 USD (16 833 pips)
総損失:
-350.78 USD (20 226 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
8 (26.44 USD)
最大連続利益:
72.39 USD (2)
シャープレシオ:
0.12
取引アクティビティ:
48.51%
最大入金額:
26.28%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
5
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
4.57
長いトレード:
58 (36.48%)
短いトレード:
101 (63.52%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.49
期待されたペイオフ:
1.07 USD
平均利益:
4.74 USD
平均損失:
-7.16 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-32.37 USD)
最大連続損失:
-37.09 USD (2)
月間成長:
2.37%
年間予想:
28.71%
アルゴリズム取引:
37%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
37.32 USD (1.95%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
2.38% (37.09 USD)
エクイティによる:
33.69% (41.27 USD)

ベストトレード: +47.94 USD
最悪のトレード: -24 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 2
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +26.44 USD
最大連続損失: -32.37 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-Real16"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Trader Bocil 

12 years old child tries to analyze the market.

Trading system base on martingale on EurUsd 

 

Bocil Pensiun

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:

  • DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $1000
  • DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( Drawdown sometimes can be HUGE).
  • Use leverage 1:500, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes. 
  • Start Lot : 0.01 per 1000$.
  • I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe  this signal.
  • This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
  • This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.  
  • To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.

 

If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.

My contact :  https://t.me/hsofjan

My channel telegram :  https://t.me/TraderBocil168

 

Thank You……. 



レビューなし
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 13:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 16:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.03 07:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 05:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.13 19:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.11 04:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 16:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 15:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.06 07:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.21 01:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.13 00:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.06 13:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.05 18:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.28 11:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.28 08:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.22 16:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
