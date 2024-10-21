- 成長
トレード:
159
利益トレード:
110 (69.18%)
損失トレード:
49 (30.82%)
ベストトレード:
47.94 USD
最悪のトレード:
-24.42 USD
総利益:
521.41 USD (16 833 pips)
総損失:
-350.78 USD (20 226 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
8 (26.44 USD)
最大連続利益:
72.39 USD (2)
シャープレシオ:
0.12
取引アクティビティ:
48.51%
最大入金額:
26.28%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
5
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
4.57
長いトレード:
58 (36.48%)
短いトレード:
101 (63.52%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.49
期待されたペイオフ:
1.07 USD
平均利益:
4.74 USD
平均損失:
-7.16 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-32.37 USD)
最大連続損失:
-37.09 USD (2)
月間成長:
2.37%
年間予想:
28.71%
アルゴリズム取引:
37%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
37.32 USD (1.95%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
2.38% (37.09 USD)
エクイティによる:
33.69% (41.27 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDm
|159
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|EURUSDm
|171
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|EURUSDm
|-3.4K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +47.94 USD
最悪のトレード: -24 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 2
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +26.44 USD
最大連続損失: -32.37 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-Real16"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
Trader Bocil
12 years old child tries to analyze the market.
Trading system base on martingale on EurUsd
Bocil Pensiun
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:
- DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $1000
- DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( Drawdown sometimes can be HUGE).
- Use leverage 1:500, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes.
- Start Lot : 0.01 per 1000$.
- I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe this signal.
- This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
- This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.
- To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.
If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.
My contact : https://t.me/hsofjan
My channel telegram : https://t.me/TraderBocil168
Thank You…….
