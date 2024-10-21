- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
159
Profit Trades:
110 (69.18%)
Loss Trades:
49 (30.82%)
Best trade:
47.94 USD
Worst trade:
-24.42 USD
Gross Profit:
521.41 USD (16 833 pips)
Gross Loss:
-350.78 USD (20 226 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (26.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
72.39 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
48.51%
Max deposit load:
26.28%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.57
Long Trades:
58 (36.48%)
Short Trades:
101 (63.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
1.07 USD
Average Profit:
4.74 USD
Average Loss:
-7.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-32.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-37.09 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.79%
Annual Forecast:
46.64%
Algo trading:
37%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
37.32 USD (1.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.38% (37.09 USD)
By Equity:
33.69% (41.27 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDm
|159
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDm
|171
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDm
|-3.4K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +47.94 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.37 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Trader Bocil
12 years old child tries to analyze the market.
Trading system base on martingale on EurUsd
Bocil Pensiun
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:
- DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $1000
- DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( Drawdown sometimes can be HUGE).
- Use leverage 1:500, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes.
- Start Lot : 0.01 per 1000$.
- I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe this signal.
- This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
- This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.
- To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.
If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.
My contact : https://t.me/hsofjan
My channel telegram : https://t.me/TraderBocil168
Thank You…….
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
USD
1.6K
USD
USD
18
37%
159
69%
49%
1.48
1.07
USD
USD
34%
1:500