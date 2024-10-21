SeñalesSecciones
Hendriko Sofjan

Bocil Pensiun

Hendriko Sofjan
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
18 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 11%
Exness-Real16
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
159
Transacciones Rentables:
110 (69.18%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
49 (30.82%)
Mejor transacción:
47.94 USD
Peor transacción:
-24.42 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
521.41 USD (16 833 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-350.78 USD (20 226 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
8 (26.44 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
72.39 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Actividad comercial:
48.51%
Carga máxima del depósito:
26.28%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
5
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
4.57
Transacciones Largas:
58 (36.48%)
Transacciones Cortas:
101 (63.52%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.49
Beneficio Esperado:
1.07 USD
Beneficio medio:
4.74 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-7.16 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-32.37 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-37.09 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
2.83%
Pronóstico anual:
35.66%
Trading algorítmico:
37%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
37.32 USD (1.95%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
2.38% (37.09 USD)
De fondos:
33.69% (41.27 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSDm 159
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSDm 171
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSDm -3.4K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +47.94 USD
Peor transacción: -24 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +26.44 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -32.37 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-Real16" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Trader Bocil 

12 years old child tries to analyze the market.

Trading system base on martingale on EurUsd 

 

Bocil Pensiun

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:

  • DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $1000
  • DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( Drawdown sometimes can be HUGE).
  • Use leverage 1:500, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes. 
  • Start Lot : 0.01 per 1000$.
  • I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe  this signal.
  • This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
  • This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.  
  • To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.

 

If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.

My contact :  https://t.me/hsofjan

My channel telegram :  https://t.me/TraderBocil168

 

Thank You……. 



2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 13:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 16:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.03 07:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 05:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.13 19:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.11 04:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 16:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 15:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.06 07:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.21 01:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.13 00:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.06 13:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.05 18:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.28 11:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.28 08:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.22 16:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
