Hendriko Sofjan

Bocil Pensiun

Hendriko Sofjan
0 avis
Fiabilité
9 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 4%
Exness-Real16
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
71
Bénéfice trades:
51 (71.83%)
Perte trades:
20 (28.17%)
Meilleure transaction:
43.50 USD
Pire transaction:
-17.52 USD
Bénéfice brut:
177.16 USD (7 461 pips)
Perte brute:
-101.07 USD (6 685 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (11.29 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
43.50 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Activité de trading:
44.45%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
26.28%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
11 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.23
Longs trades:
8 (11.27%)
Courts trades:
63 (88.73%)
Facteur de profit:
1.75
Rendement attendu:
1.07 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.47 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.05 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-34.08 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-34.08 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.74%
Prévision annuelle:
23.92%
Algo trading:
35%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
34.08 USD (1.71%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.80% (34.08 USD)
Par fonds propres:
33.69% (41.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSDm 71
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDm 76
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDm 776
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +43.50 USD
Pire transaction: -18 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +11.29 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -34.08 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real16" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Trader Bocil 

12 years old child tries to analyze the market.

Trading system base on martingale on EurUsd 

 

Bocil Pensiun

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:

  • DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $1000
  • DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( Drawdown sometimes can be HUGE).
  • Use leverage 1:500, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes. 
  • Start Lot : 0.01 per 1000$.
  • I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe  this signal.
  • This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
  • This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.  
  • To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.

 

If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.

My contact :  https://t.me/hsofjan

My channel telegram :  https://t.me/TraderBocil168

 

Thank You……. 



Aucun avis
2025.08.21 01:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.13 00:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.06 13:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.05 18:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.28 11:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.28 08:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.22 16:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.16 15:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.16 14:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.12 05:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.26 01:22
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.07 06:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.03 15:46
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.05.02 10:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.30 08:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.24 07:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.16 08:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.10 04:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.09 16:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
