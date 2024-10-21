SignaleKategorien
Hendriko Sofjan

Bocil Pensiun

Hendriko Sofjan
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
19 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 11%
Exness-Real16
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
161
Gewinntrades:
112 (69.56%)
Verlusttrades:
49 (30.43%)
Bester Trade:
47.94 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-24.42 USD
Bruttoprofit:
525.28 USD (17 219 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-350.78 USD (20 226 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
8 (26.44 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
72.39 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading-Aktivität:
48.51%
Max deposit load:
26.28%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
4.68
Long-Positionen:
58 (36.02%)
Short-Positionen:
103 (63.98%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.50
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.08 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.69 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.16 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-32.37 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-37.09 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.61%
Jahresprognose:
31.64%
Algo-Trading:
37%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
37.32 USD (1.95%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.38% (37.09 USD)
Kapital:
33.69% (41.27 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSDm 161
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDm 174
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDm -3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +47.94 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -24 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +26.44 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -32.37 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-Real16" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Trader Bocil 

12 years old child tries to analyze the market.

Trading system base on martingale on EurUsd 

 

Bocil Pensiun

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:

  • DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $1000
  • DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( Drawdown sometimes can be HUGE).
  • Use leverage 1:500, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes. 
  • Start Lot : 0.01 per 1000$.
  • I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe  this signal.
  • This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
  • This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.  
  • To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.

 

If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.

My contact :  https://t.me/hsofjan

My channel telegram :  https://t.me/TraderBocil168

 

Thank You……. 



