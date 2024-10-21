- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDm
|161
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDm
|174
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDm
|-3K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-Real16" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
Trader Bocil
12 years old child tries to analyze the market.
Trading system base on martingale on EurUsd
Bocil Pensiun
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:
- DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $1000
- DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( Drawdown sometimes can be HUGE).
- Use leverage 1:500, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes.
- Start Lot : 0.01 per 1000$.
- I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe this signal.
- This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
- This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.
- To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.
If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.
My contact : https://t.me/hsofjan
My channel telegram : https://t.me/TraderBocil168
Thank You…….
USD
USD
USD