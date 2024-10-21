- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
159
盈利交易:
110 (69.18%)
亏损交易:
49 (30.82%)
最好交易:
47.94 USD
最差交易:
-24.42 USD
毛利:
521.41 USD (16 833 pips)
毛利亏损:
-350.78 USD (20 226 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (26.44 USD)
最大连续盈利:
72.39 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
48.51%
最大入金加载:
26.28%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
4.57
长期交易:
58 (36.48%)
短期交易:
101 (63.52%)
利润因子:
1.49
预期回报:
1.07 USD
平均利润:
4.74 USD
平均损失:
-7.16 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-32.37 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-37.09 USD (2)
每月增长:
2.94%
年度预测:
35.66%
算法交易:
37%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
37.32 USD (1.95%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.38% (37.09 USD)
净值:
33.69% (41.27 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDm
|159
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURUSDm
|171
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURUSDm
|-3.4K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +47.94 USD
最差交易: -24 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +26.44 USD
最大连续亏损: -32.37 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-Real16 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Trader Bocil
12 years old child tries to analyze the market.
Trading system base on martingale on EurUsd
Bocil Pensiun
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:
- DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $1000
- DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( Drawdown sometimes can be HUGE).
- Use leverage 1:500, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes.
- Start Lot : 0.01 per 1000$.
- I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe this signal.
- This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
- This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.
- To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.
If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.
My contact : https://t.me/hsofjan
My channel telegram : https://t.me/TraderBocil168
Thank You…….
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
11%
0
0
USD
USD
1.6K
USD
USD
18
37%
159
69%
49%
1.48
1.07
USD
USD
34%
1:500