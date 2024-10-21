信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Bocil Pensiun
Hendriko Sofjan

Bocil Pensiun

Hendriko Sofjan
0条评论
可靠性
18
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 11%
Exness-Real16
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
159
盈利交易:
110 (69.18%)
亏损交易:
49 (30.82%)
最好交易:
47.94 USD
最差交易:
-24.42 USD
毛利:
521.41 USD (16 833 pips)
毛利亏损:
-350.78 USD (20 226 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (26.44 USD)
最大连续盈利:
72.39 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
48.51%
最大入金加载:
26.28%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
4.57
长期交易:
58 (36.48%)
短期交易:
101 (63.52%)
利润因子:
1.49
预期回报:
1.07 USD
平均利润:
4.74 USD
平均损失:
-7.16 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-32.37 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-37.09 USD (2)
每月增长:
2.94%
年度预测:
35.66%
算法交易:
37%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
37.32 USD (1.95%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.38% (37.09 USD)
净值:
33.69% (41.27 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSDm 159
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSDm 171
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSDm -3.4K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +47.94 USD
最差交易: -24 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +26.44 USD
最大连续亏损: -32.37 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-Real16 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Trader Bocil 

12 years old child tries to analyze the market.

Trading system base on martingale on EurUsd 

 

Bocil Pensiun

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:

  • DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $1000
  • DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( Drawdown sometimes can be HUGE).
  • Use leverage 1:500, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes. 
  • Start Lot : 0.01 per 1000$.
  • I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe  this signal.
  • This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
  • This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.  
  • To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.

 

If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.

My contact :  https://t.me/hsofjan

My channel telegram :  https://t.me/TraderBocil168

 

Thank You……. 



没有评论
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 13:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 16:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.03 07:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 05:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.13 19:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.11 04:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 16:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 15:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.06 07:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.21 01:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.13 00:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.06 13:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.05 18:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.28 11:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.28 08:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.22 16:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Bocil Pensiun
每月30 USD
11%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
18
37%
159
69%
49%
1.48
1.07
USD
34%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载