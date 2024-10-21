시그널섹션
Hendriko Sofjan

Bocil Pensiun

Hendriko Sofjan
0 리뷰
안정성
8
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 4%
Exness-Real16
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
49
이익 거래:
33 (67.34%)
손실 거래:
16 (32.65%)
최고의 거래:
47.94 USD
최악의 거래:
-24.42 USD
총 수익:
205.77 USD (5 442 pips)
총 손실:
-135.16 USD (6 127 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
8 (21.87 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
72.39 USD (2)
샤프 비율:
0.13
거래 활동:
48.51%
최대 입금량:
26.28%
최근 거래:
19 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
4
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
2.18
롱(주식매수):
23 (46.94%)
숏(주식차입매도):
26 (53.06%)
수익 요인:
1.52
기대수익:
1.44 USD
평균 이익:
6.24 USD
평균 손실:
-8.45 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-32.37 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-32.37 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
-0.32%
Algo 트레이딩:
44%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
14.15 USD
최대한의:
32.37 USD (1.94%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
1.94% (32.37 USD)
자본금별:
33.69% (41.27 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSDm 49
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSDm 71
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSDm -685
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +47.94 USD
최악의 거래: -24 USD
연속 최대 이익: 2
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +21.87 USD
연속 최대 손실: -32.37 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-Real16"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Trader Bocil 

12 years old child tries to analyze the market.

Trading system base on martingale on EurUsd 

 

Bocil Pensiun

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:

  • DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $1000
  • DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( Drawdown sometimes can be HUGE).
  • Use leverage 1:500, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes. 
  • Start Lot : 0.01 per 1000$.
  • I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe  this signal.
  • This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
  • This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.  
  • To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.

 

If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.

My contact :  https://t.me/hsofjan

My channel telegram :  https://t.me/TraderBocil168

 

Thank You……. 



리뷰 없음
