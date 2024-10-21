- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
49
이익 거래:
33 (67.34%)
손실 거래:
16 (32.65%)
최고의 거래:
47.94 USD
최악의 거래:
-24.42 USD
총 수익:
205.77 USD (5 442 pips)
총 손실:
-135.16 USD (6 127 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
8 (21.87 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
72.39 USD (2)
샤프 비율:
0.13
거래 활동:
48.51%
최대 입금량:
26.28%
최근 거래:
19 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
4
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
2.18
롱(주식매수):
23 (46.94%)
숏(주식차입매도):
26 (53.06%)
수익 요인:
1.52
기대수익:
1.44 USD
평균 이익:
6.24 USD
평균 손실:
-8.45 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-32.37 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-32.37 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
-0.32%
Algo 트레이딩:
44%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
14.15 USD
최대한의:
32.37 USD (1.94%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
1.94% (32.37 USD)
자본금별:
33.69% (41.27 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDm
|49
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|EURUSDm
|71
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|EURUSDm
|-685
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +47.94 USD
최악의 거래: -24 USD
연속 최대 이익: 2
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +21.87 USD
연속 최대 손실: -32.37 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-Real16"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
Trader Bocil
12 years old child tries to analyze the market.
Trading system base on martingale on EurUsd
Bocil Pensiun
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:
- DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $1000
- DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( Drawdown sometimes can be HUGE).
- Use leverage 1:500, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes.
- Start Lot : 0.01 per 1000$.
- I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe this signal.
- This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
- This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.
- To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.
If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.
My contact : https://t.me/hsofjan
My channel telegram : https://t.me/TraderBocil168
Thank You…….
리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
4%
0
0
USD
USD
1.7K
USD
USD
8
44%
49
67%
49%
1.52
1.44
USD
USD
34%
1:500