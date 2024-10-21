- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
159
Negociações com lucro:
110 (69.18%)
Negociações com perda:
49 (30.82%)
Melhor negociação:
47.94 USD
Pior negociação:
-24.42 USD
Lucro bruto:
521.41 USD (16 833 pips)
Perda bruta:
-350.78 USD (20 226 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
8 (26.44 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
72.39 USD (2)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.12
Atividade de negociação:
48.51%
Depósito máximo carregado:
26.28%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
5
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
4.57
Negociações longas:
58 (36.48%)
Negociações curtas:
101 (63.52%)
Fator de lucro:
1.49
Valor esperado:
1.07 USD
Lucro médio:
4.74 USD
Perda média:
-7.16 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-32.37 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-37.09 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
2.83%
Previsão anual:
35.66%
Algotrading:
37%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
37.32 USD (1.95%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
2.38% (37.09 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
33.69% (41.27 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDm
|159
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|EURUSDm
|171
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|EURUSDm
|-3.4K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +47.94 USD
Pior negociação: -24 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +26.44 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -32.37 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-Real16" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
Sem dados
Trader Bocil
12 years old child tries to analyze the market.
Trading system base on martingale on EurUsd
Bocil Pensiun
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:
- DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $1000
- DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( Drawdown sometimes can be HUGE).
- Use leverage 1:500, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes.
- Start Lot : 0.01 per 1000$.
- I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe this signal.
- This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
- This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.
- To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.
If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.
My contact : https://t.me/hsofjan
My channel telegram : https://t.me/TraderBocil168
Thank You…….
Sem comentários
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
30 USD por mês
11%
0
0
USD
USD
1.6K
USD
USD
18
37%
159
69%
49%
1.48
1.07
USD
USD
34%
1:500