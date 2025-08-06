FiyatlarBölümler
REZI: Resideo Technologies Inc

42.03 USD 0.64 (1.55%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

REZI fiyatı bugün 1.55% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 41.33 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 42.98 aralığında işlem gördü.

Resideo Technologies Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
41.33 42.98
Yıllık aralık
14.18 42.98
Önceki kapanış
41.39
Açılış
42.40
Satış
42.03
Alış
42.33
Düşük
41.33
Yüksek
42.98
Hacim
5.511 K
Günlük değişim
1.55%
Aylık değişim
25.88%
6 aylık değişim
138.54%
Yıllık değişim
110.26%
21 Eylül, Pazar