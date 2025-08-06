Dövizler / REZI
REZI: Resideo Technologies Inc
42.03 USD 0.64 (1.55%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
REZI fiyatı bugün 1.55% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 41.33 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 42.98 aralığında işlem gördü.
Resideo Technologies Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
41.33 42.98
Yıllık aralık
14.18 42.98
- Önceki kapanış
- 41.39
- Açılış
- 42.40
- Satış
- 42.03
- Alış
- 42.33
- Düşük
- 41.33
- Yüksek
- 42.98
- Hacim
- 5.511 K
- Günlük değişim
- 1.55%
- Aylık değişim
- 25.88%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 138.54%
- Yıllık değişim
- 110.26%
21 Eylül, Pazar