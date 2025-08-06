Valute / REZI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
REZI: Resideo Technologies Inc
42.03 USD 0.64 (1.55%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio REZI ha avuto una variazione del 1.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.33 e ad un massimo di 42.98.
Segui le dinamiche di Resideo Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REZI News
- Obiettivo di prezzo per le azioni Resideo Technologies alzato a $48 da Oppenheimer
- Resideo Technologies stock price target raised to $48 by Oppenheimer
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Il titolo di Resideo Technologies raggiunge il massimo storico a 37,37 USD
- Resideo Technologies stock hits all-time high at 37.37 USD
- Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Industrial Stock, Calling It 'Way Too Cheap' - CSX (NASDAQ:CSX), Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)
- Resideo Technologies stock hits all-time high at 34.97 USD
- Wednesday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Resideo Technologies at Jefferies Conference: Strategic Moves and Spin-Off Plans
- Resideo Technologies stock hits 52-week high at 33.12 USD
- QXO stock remains Outperform at William Blair as M&A activity heats up
- Monday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks (August 18)
- Resideo technologies (REZI) 10% owners buy shares worth $20.6m
- Tuesday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells Revealed for August 12, 2025
- Resideo technologies (REZI) sees buys worth $35.2m by CD&R group
- Mercury Systems Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Green Dot, Arcturus Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - AAON (NASDAQ:AAON), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)
- Why Is Resideo Technologies Stock Surging Tuesday? - Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)
- Meta, Goldman Sachs lead Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- UNH, Sea Limited lead Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Resideo Technologies stock hits 52-week high at $29.74
- Morgan Stanley upgrades Resideo Technologies stock to Overweight on earnings potential
- Resideo at Oppenheimer Conference: Strategic Moves Unveiled
- Ariel Focus Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Top 2 Industrials Stocks That May Plunge In August - AECOM (NYSE:ACM), Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)
Intervallo Giornaliero
41.33 42.98
Intervallo Annuale
14.18 42.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 41.39
- Apertura
- 42.40
- Bid
- 42.03
- Ask
- 42.33
- Minimo
- 41.33
- Massimo
- 42.98
- Volume
- 5.511 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.55%
- Variazione Mensile
- 25.88%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 138.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- 110.26%
20 settembre, sabato