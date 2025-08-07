Währungen / REZI
REZI: Resideo Technologies Inc
41.39 USD 1.74 (4.39%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von REZI hat sich für heute um 4.39% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 39.50 bis zu einem Hoch von 41.66 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Resideo Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
REZI News
- Oppenheimer hebt Kursziel für Resideo Technologies auf 48 US-Dollar an
- Resideo Technologies stock price target raised to $48 by Oppenheimer
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Führungswechsel bei Flowserve: Alice DeBiasio übernimmt Leitung der Flow Control Division
- Resideo-Aktie markiert neues Allzeithoch bei 37,37 USD
- Resideo Technologies stock hits all-time high at 37.37 USD
- Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Industrial Stock, Calling It 'Way Too Cheap' - CSX (NASDAQ:CSX), Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)
- Resideo Technologies stock hits all-time high at 34.97 USD
- Wednesday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Resideo Technologies at Jefferies Conference: Strategic Moves and Spin-Off Plans
- Resideo Technologies stock hits 52-week high at 33.12 USD
- QXO stock remains Outperform at William Blair as M&A activity heats up
- Monday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks (August 18)
- Resideo technologies (REZI) 10% owners buy shares worth $20.6m
- Tuesday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells Revealed for August 12, 2025
- Resideo technologies (REZI) sees buys worth $35.2m by CD&R group
- Mercury Systems Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Green Dot, Arcturus Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - AAON (NASDAQ:AAON), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)
- Why Is Resideo Technologies Stock Surging Tuesday? - Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)
- Meta, Goldman Sachs lead Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- UNH, Sea Limited lead Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Resideo Technologies stock hits 52-week high at $29.74
- Morgan Stanley upgrades Resideo Technologies stock to Overweight on earnings potential
- Resideo at Oppenheimer Conference: Strategic Moves Unveiled
- Ariel Focus Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
Tagesspanne
39.50 41.66
Jahresspanne
14.18 41.66
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 39.65
- Eröffnung
- 40.23
- Bid
- 41.39
- Ask
- 41.69
- Tief
- 39.50
- Hoch
- 41.66
- Volumen
- 4.192 K
- Tagesänderung
- 4.39%
- Monatsänderung
- 23.96%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 134.90%
- Jahresänderung
- 107.05%
