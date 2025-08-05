Currencies / REZI
REZI: Resideo Technologies Inc
39.26 USD 0.32 (0.82%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
REZI exchange rate has changed by 0.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.89 and at a high of 39.29.
Follow Resideo Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
REZI News
- Resideo Technologies stock hits all-time high at 37.37 USD
- Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Industrial Stock, Calling It 'Way Too Cheap' - CSX (NASDAQ:CSX), Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)
- Resideo Technologies stock hits all-time high at 34.97 USD
- Wednesday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Resideo Technologies at Jefferies Conference: Strategic Moves and Spin-Off Plans
- Resideo Technologies stock hits 52-week high at 33.12 USD
- QXO stock remains Outperform at William Blair as M&A activity heats up
- Monday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks (August 18)
- Resideo technologies (REZI) 10% owners buy shares worth $20.6m
- Tuesday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells Revealed for August 12, 2025
- Resideo technologies (REZI) sees buys worth $35.2m by CD&R group
- Mercury Systems Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Green Dot, Arcturus Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - AAON (NASDAQ:AAON), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)
- Why Is Resideo Technologies Stock Surging Tuesday? - Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)
- Meta, Goldman Sachs lead Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- UNH, Sea Limited lead Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Resideo Technologies stock hits 52-week high at $29.74
- Morgan Stanley upgrades Resideo Technologies stock to Overweight on earnings potential
- Resideo at Oppenheimer Conference: Strategic Moves Unveiled
- Ariel Focus Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Top 2 Industrials Stocks That May Plunge In August - AECOM (NYSE:ACM), Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)
- Resideo Technologies, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:REZI)
- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Resideo Technologies (REZI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Resideo Q2 2025 presentation: 22% revenue growth, plans to split into two companies
Daily Range
38.89 39.29
Year Range
14.18 39.83
- Previous Close
- 38.94
- Open
- 39.00
- Bid
- 39.26
- Ask
- 39.56
- Low
- 38.89
- High
- 39.29
- Volume
- 2.700 K
- Daily Change
- 0.82%
- Month Change
- 17.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 122.81%
- Year Change
- 96.40%
