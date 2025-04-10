- Genel bakış
IVVB: BlackRock ETF Trust II iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF
IVVB fiyatı bugün 0.15% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 32.64 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 32.78 aralığında işlem gördü.
BlackRock ETF Trust II iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is IVVB stock price today?
BlackRock ETF Trust II iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF stock is priced at 32.77 today. It trades within 0.15%, yesterday's close was 32.72, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of IVVB shows these updates.
Does BlackRock ETF Trust II iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF stock pay dividends?
BlackRock ETF Trust II iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF is currently valued at 32.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.40% and USD. View the chart live to track IVVB movements.
How to buy IVVB stock?
You can buy BlackRock ETF Trust II iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF shares at the current price of 32.77. Orders are usually placed near 32.77 or 33.07, while 28 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow IVVB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IVVB stock?
Investing in BlackRock ETF Trust II iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.15 - 32.79 and current price 32.77. Many compare 0.31% and 11.24% before placing orders at 32.77 or 33.07. Explore the IVVB price chart live with daily changes.
What are BlackRock ETF Trust II iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of BlackRock ETF Trust II iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF in the past year was 32.79. Within 27.15 - 32.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock ETF Trust II iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF performance using the live chart.
What are BlackRock ETF Trust II iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BlackRock ETF Trust II iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (IVVB) over the year was 27.15. Comparing it with the current 32.77 and 27.15 - 32.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IVVB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IVVB stock split?
BlackRock ETF Trust II iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.72, and 8.40% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 32.72
- Açılış
- 32.67
- Satış
- 32.77
- Alış
- 33.07
- Düşük
- 32.64
- Yüksek
- 32.78
- Hacim
- 28
- Günlük değişim
- 0.15%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.31%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 11.24%
- Yıllık değişim
- 8.40%
- Açıklanan
- -32 K
- Beklenti
- -19 K
- Önceki
- 54 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 52.8
- Önceki
- 53.0
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- -0.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.792 M
- Beklenti
- 2.655 M
- Önceki
- -0.607 M
- Açıklanan
- -0.271 M
- Beklenti
- -0.116 M
- Önceki
- 0.177 M