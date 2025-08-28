Dövizler / FIVE
FIVE: Five Below Inc
151.99 USD 3.45 (2.22%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
FIVE fiyatı bugün -2.22% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 150.47 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 155.19 aralığında işlem gördü.
Five Below Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
FIVE haberleri
- Eldorado Gold, SoundHound AI, 5 Others Join IBD Watchlists
- Here's How Strong Q2 Results & Store Growth Lift FIVE's FY25 Outlook
- Retailers like Claire’s and Rite Aid are closing stores. The biggest discounters will benefit, analysts say.
- Wolfe Research perakende kapsamını başlatıyor, WMT, HD ve DG’de fırsat görüyor
- Wolfe Research launches retail coverage, sees opportunity in WMT, HD and DG
- Bernstein, Dollarama’yı Kanada’nın ’Costco’su olarak görüyor, Five Below konusunda temkinli
- Bernstein sees Dollarama as Canada’s ’Costco,’ stays cautious on Five Below
- Bernstein, Five Below’u Piyasa Performansı notu ile takibe aldı
- Bernstein initiates coverage on Five Below with Market-Perform rating
- How One Pattern Predicted Nvidia’s 1,871% Run
- A Free Stock Pick From “Mr. 1,000%”
- How to Fish for the Market’s 1,000% Winners
- The Hidden Sweet Spot Where 1,000% Winners Live
- Five Below stock hits 52-week high at 154.32 USD
- Dollar Tree's Treasure Hunt Meets Tariff Trouble (NASDAQ:DLTR)
- Five below EVP Masciantonio sells $119k in stock
- Stock Market Erases Gains As Alibaba News Hits Nvidia, AI Plays: Weekly Review
- Five Below stock price target raised to $165 from $155 at Guggenheim
- Five Below Stock Q2: Regaining Lost Sales From Ecommerce Competition (NASDAQ:FIVE)
- Nvidia Leads 14 Hot Hot Stocks Onto Various IBD Watchlists: Check Out Other Top Performers On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Five Below's Smarter Pricing Strategy Lifts Sales As Analyst Upgrades Stock - Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)
- Five Below Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, FY25 View Raised
- Craig-Hallum raises Five Below stock price target to $180 on strong Q2
- Five Below stock price target raised to $148 from $141 at Truist Securities
Günlük aralık
150.47 155.19
Yıllık aralık
52.38 155.82
- Önceki kapanış
- 155.44
- Açılış
- 155.19
- Satış
- 151.99
- Alış
- 152.29
- Düşük
- 150.47
- Yüksek
- 155.19
- Hacim
- 4.485 K
- Günlük değişim
- -2.22%
- Aylık değişim
- 5.65%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 102.11%
- Yıllık değişim
- 69.86%
21 Eylül, Pazar