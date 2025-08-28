通貨 / FIVE
FIVE: Five Below Inc
155.44 USD 6.86 (4.62%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FIVEの今日の為替レートは、4.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり150.00の安値と155.82の高値で取引されました。
Five Below Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FIVE News
- Retailers like Claire’s and Rite Aid are closing stores. The biggest discounters will benefit, analysts say.
- ウォルフ・リサーチ、小売業界のカバレッジを開始、WMT、HD、DGに注目
- Wolfe Research launches retail coverage, sees opportunity in WMT, HD and DG
- バーンスタイン、ドララマをカナダの「コストコ・ホールセール」と評価、ファイブ・ビロウには慎重姿勢
- Bernstein sees Dollarama as Canada’s ’Costco,’ stays cautious on Five Below
- バーンスタイン、ファイブ・ビロウに「マーケット・パフォーム」評価で新規カバレッジ開始
- Bernstein initiates coverage on Five Below with Market-Perform rating
- How One Pattern Predicted Nvidia’s 1,871% Run
- A Free Stock Pick From “Mr. 1,000%”
- How to Fish for the Market’s 1,000% Winners
- The Hidden Sweet Spot Where 1,000% Winners Live
- Five Below stock hits 52-week high at 154.32 USD
- Dollar Tree's Treasure Hunt Meets Tariff Trouble (NASDAQ:DLTR)
- Five below EVP Masciantonio sells $119k in stock
- Stock Market Erases Gains As Alibaba News Hits Nvidia, AI Plays: Weekly Review
- Five Below stock price target raised to $165 from $155 at Guggenheim
- Five Below Stock Q2: Regaining Lost Sales From Ecommerce Competition (NASDAQ:FIVE)
- Nvidia Leads 14 Hot Hot Stocks Onto Various IBD Watchlists: Check Out Other Top Performers On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Five Below's Smarter Pricing Strategy Lifts Sales As Analyst Upgrades Stock - Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)
- Five Below Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, FY25 View Raised
- Craig-Hallum raises Five Below stock price target to $180 on strong Q2
- Five Below stock price target raised to $148 from $141 at Truist Securities
- Nvidia To Rally Around 27%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD)
- Five Below stock rating reiterated by KeyBanc amid strong merchandising
1日のレンジ
150.00 155.82
1年のレンジ
52.38 155.82
- 以前の終値
- 148.58
- 始値
- 150.00
- 買値
- 155.44
- 買値
- 155.74
- 安値
- 150.00
- 高値
- 155.82
- 出来高
- 3.884 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.62%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.05%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 106.70%
- 1年の変化
- 73.71%
