FIVE: Five Below Inc

151.99 USD 3.45 (2.22%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FIVE ha avuto una variazione del -2.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 150.47 e ad un massimo di 155.19.

Segui le dinamiche di Five Below Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Applicazioni di Trading per FIVE

PCA Pairs Trader Pro
Oleksandr Art'omenko
Experts
PCA Pairs Trader Pro — un Expert Advisor che, basandosi sul metodo delle Componenti Principali (PCA), individua automaticamente la coppia di asset ottimale all’interno di un portafoglio di cinque strumenti e costruisce una posizione di hedging market-neutral composta da due posizioni LONG e SHORT. A differenza del trading di coppia classico, in cui si analizza un’unica coppia, PCA Pairs Trader Pro esegue un’analisi statistica multidimensionale, identifica pattern nascosti e si adatta alle mutevo
Quantum VWAP Pro for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicatori
The VWAP indicator is another of our suite of volume indicators and one which was first referred to in 1988 when it appeared in an article entitled “The Total Cost Of Transactions On The NYSE” in the March edition of the Journal Of Finance from that year, which went on to explain its importance, particularly from an institutional perspective, which underpins its significance in appreciating the power and importance of this indicator. In many ways, it is akin to the volume price analysis methodol
BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT5
Duc Anh Le
5 (2)
Experts
Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.     Walkthrough Video  <==   Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes   This is MT5 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT4     (settings and logics are same in both versions)   BlueSwift Grid Rescue   MT5    is a risk management   utility  MT5 EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid / averaging / martingale systems with manageable drawdown, therefore
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA si basa su questo articolo: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDIZIONI COMMERCIALI - Cerca che la coppia di valute scambiata al di sotto dell'EMA e del MACD del periodo X sia in territorio negativo. - Attendi che il prezzo superi l'EMA del periodo X, quindi assicurati che il MACD sia in procinto di passare da negativo a positivo o sia passato in territorio positivo entro cinque barre. - Vai long 10 pip sopra l'EMA a 20 periodi. - Ven
Quantum VWAP Pro
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicatori
The VWAP indicator is another of our suite of volume indicators and one which was first referred to in 1988 when it appeared in an article entitled “The Total Cost Of Transactions On The NYSE” in the March edition of the Journal Of Finance from that year, which went on to explain its importance, particularly from an institutional perspective, which underpins its significance in appreciating the power and importance of this indicator. In many ways, it is akin to the volume price analysis methodol
BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.    Walkthrough Video  <== Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions) BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT4  is a risk management utility  EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid systems with manageable drawdown, therefore reduce substanstially margin call risk as we
Positive pips
Ansil Laurie
1 (1)
Indicatori
+Pips is a simple indicator which was design with FIVE trading confirmations in mind that works on all pairs and time frame. It's great for scalping, as it is a powerful indicator on its own. This indicator can be used by any type of trader(new or experience). The choice of sending notification to your mobile device and sounding alerts is up to the user as this is an optional setting. This is all you need no more cluster to your charts. If high probability and low risk trades, that alerts and se
Intervallo Giornaliero
150.47 155.19
Intervallo Annuale
52.38 155.82
Chiusura Precedente
155.44
Apertura
155.19
Bid
151.99
Ask
152.29
Minimo
150.47
Massimo
155.19
Volume
4.485 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.22%
Variazione Mensile
5.65%
Variazione Semestrale
102.11%
Variazione Annuale
69.86%
