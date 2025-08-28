Moedas / FIVE
FIVE: Five Below Inc
151.05 USD 2.47 (1.66%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FIVE para hoje mudou para 1.66%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 150.00 e o mais alto foi 151.11.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Five Below Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FIVE Notícias
- Wolfe Research launches retail coverage, sees opportunity in WMT, HD and DG
- Bernstein vê Dollarama como o ’Costco’ do Canadá e mantém cautela com Five Below
- Bernstein sees Dollarama as Canada’s ’Costco,’ stays cautious on Five Below
- Bernstein inicia cobertura da Five Below com classificação de Desempenho de Mercado
- Bernstein initiates coverage on Five Below with Market-Perform rating
- Five Below stock hits 52-week high at 154.32 USD
- Dollar Tree's Treasure Hunt Meets Tariff Trouble (NASDAQ:DLTR)
- Five below EVP Masciantonio sells $119k in stock
- Stock Market Erases Gains As Alibaba News Hits Nvidia, AI Plays: Weekly Review
- Five Below stock price target raised to $165 from $155 at Guggenheim
- Five Below Stock Q2: Regaining Lost Sales From Ecommerce Competition (NASDAQ:FIVE)
- Nvidia Leads 14 Hot Hot Stocks Onto Various IBD Watchlists: Check Out Other Top Performers On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Five Below's Smarter Pricing Strategy Lifts Sales As Analyst Upgrades Stock - Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)
- Five Below Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, FY25 View Raised
- Craig-Hallum raises Five Below stock price target to $180 on strong Q2
- Five Below stock price target raised to $148 from $141 at Truist Securities
- Nvidia To Rally Around 27%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD)
- Five Below stock rating reiterated by KeyBanc amid strong merchandising
- Five Below stock price target raised to $184 from $160 at UBS
- Five Below rating raised at Telsey Advisory, sees continued strong momentum
Aplicativos de negociação para FIVE
PCA Pairs Trader Pro
Oleksandr Art'omenko
PCA Pairs Trader Pro — é um Expert Advisor que, com base no método de Componentes Principais (PCA) , encontra automaticamente o par de ativos ideal a partir de um portfólio de cinco instrumentos e monta entre eles uma posição hedge de mercado-neutro composta por duas ordens: LONG e SHORT. Ao contrário do trading de pares clássico, em que se analisa apenas um par, o PCA Pairs Trader Pro realiza uma análise estatística multidimensional, identifica padrões ocultos e adapta‑se às condições de mercad
Quantum VWAP Pro for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
The VWAP indicator is another of our suite of volume indicators and one which was first referred to in 1988 when it appeared in an article entitled “The Total Cost Of Transactions On The NYSE” in the March edition of the Journal Of Finance from that year, which went on to explain its importance, particularly from an institutional perspective, which underpins its significance in appreciating the power and importance of this indicator. In many ways, it is akin to the volume price analysis methodol
BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT5
Duc Anh Le
5 (2)
Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders. Walkthrough Video <== Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes This is MT5 version, click here for BlueSwift GridRescue MT4 (settings and logics are same in both versions) BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT5 is a risk management utility MT5 EA (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid / averaging / martingale systems with manageable drawdown, therefore
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
O Investopedia FIVE EA é baseado neste artigo: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDIÇÕES DE NEGOCIAÇÃO - Procure negociação de pares de moedas abaixo da EMA do período X e MACD em território negativo. - Aguarde que o preço ultrapasse a EMA do período X e, em seguida, certifique-se de que o MACD esteja no processo de passagem de negativo para positivo ou tenha cruzado em território positivo dentro de cinco barras. - Faça compras em X pips acima da EMA do
BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT4
Duc Anh Le
Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders. Walkthrough Video <== Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes This is MT4 version, click here for BlueSwift GridRescue MT5 (settings and logics are same in both versions) BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT4 is a risk management utility EA (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid systems with manageable drawdown, therefore reduce substanstially margin call risk as we
Positive pips
Ansil Laurie
1 (1)
+Pips is a simple indicator which was design with FIVE trading confirmations in mind that works on all pairs and time frame. It's great for scalping, as it is a powerful indicator on its own. This indicator can be used by any type of trader(new or experience). The choice of sending notification to your mobile device and sounding alerts is up to the user as this is an optional setting. This is all you need no more cluster to your charts. If high probability and low risk trades, that alerts and se
Faixa diária
150.00 151.11
Faixa anual
52.38 155.34
- Fechamento anterior
- 148.58
- Open
- 150.00
- Bid
- 151.05
- Ask
- 151.35
- Low
- 150.00
- High
- 151.11
- Volume
- 105
- Mudança diária
- 1.66%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.00%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 100.86%
- Mudança anual
- 68.81%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh