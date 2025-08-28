CotaçõesSeções
FIVE: Five Below Inc

151.05 USD 2.47 (1.66%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do FIVE para hoje mudou para 1.66%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 150.00 e o mais alto foi 151.11.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Five Below Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FIVE Notícias

Aplicativos de negociação para FIVE

PCA Pairs Trader Pro
Oleksandr Art'omenko
Experts
PCA Pairs Trader Pro — é um Expert Advisor que, com base no método de Componentes Principais (PCA) , encontra automaticamente o par de ativos ideal a partir de um portfólio de cinco instrumentos e monta entre eles uma posição hedge de mercado-neutro composta por duas ordens: LONG e SHORT. Ao contrário do trading de pares clássico, em que se analisa apenas um par, o PCA Pairs Trader Pro realiza uma análise estatística multidimensional, identifica padrões ocultos e adapta‑se às condições de mercad
Quantum VWAP Pro for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicadores
The VWAP indicator is another of our suite of volume indicators and one which was first referred to in 1988 when it appeared in an article entitled “The Total Cost Of Transactions On The NYSE” in the March edition of the Journal Of Finance from that year, which went on to explain its importance, particularly from an institutional perspective, which underpins its significance in appreciating the power and importance of this indicator. In many ways, it is akin to the volume price analysis methodol
BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT5
Duc Anh Le
5 (2)
Experts
Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.     Walkthrough Video  <==   Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes   This is MT5 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT4     (settings and logics are same in both versions)   BlueSwift Grid Rescue   MT5    is a risk management   utility  MT5 EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid / averaging / martingale systems with manageable drawdown, therefore
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
O Investopedia FIVE EA é baseado neste artigo: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDIÇÕES DE NEGOCIAÇÃO - Procure negociação de pares de moedas abaixo da EMA do período X e MACD em território negativo. - Aguarde que o preço ultrapasse a EMA do período X e, em seguida, certifique-se de que o MACD esteja no processo de passagem de negativo para positivo ou tenha cruzado em território positivo dentro de cinco barras. - Faça compras em X pips acima da EMA do
Positive pips
Ansil Laurie
1 (1)
Indicadores
+Pips is a simple indicator which was design with FIVE trading confirmations in mind that works on all pairs and time frame. It's great for scalping, as it is a powerful indicator on its own. This indicator can be used by any type of trader(new or experience). The choice of sending notification to your mobile device and sounding alerts is up to the user as this is an optional setting. This is all you need no more cluster to your charts. If high probability and low risk trades, that alerts and se
Faixa diária
150.00 151.11
Faixa anual
52.38 155.34
Fechamento anterior
148.58
Open
150.00
Bid
151.05
Ask
151.35
Low
150.00
High
151.11
Volume
105
Mudança diária
1.66%
Mudança mensal
5.00%
Mudança de 6 meses
100.86%
Mudança anual
68.81%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh