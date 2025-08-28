QuotesSections
FIVE
FIVE: Five Below Inc

147.31 USD 0.35 (0.24%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FIVE exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 145.89 and at a high of 148.31.

Follow Five Below Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
145.89 148.31
Year Range
52.38 155.34
Previous Close
146.96
Open
147.89
Bid
147.31
Ask
147.61
Low
145.89
High
148.31
Volume
1.242 K
Daily Change
0.24%
Month Change
2.40%
6 Months Change
95.89%
Year Change
64.63%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%