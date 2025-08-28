Currencies / FIVE
FIVE: Five Below Inc
147.31 USD 0.35 (0.24%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FIVE exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 145.89 and at a high of 148.31.
Follow Five Below Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FIVE News
- How One Pattern Predicted Nvidia’s 1,871% Run
- A Free Stock Pick From “Mr. 1,000%”
- How to Fish for the Market’s 1,000% Winners
- The Hidden Sweet Spot Where 1,000% Winners Live
- Five Below stock hits 52-week high at 154.32 USD
- Dollar Tree's Treasure Hunt Meets Tariff Trouble (NASDAQ:DLTR)
- Five below EVP Masciantonio sells $119k in stock
- Stock Market Erases Gains As Alibaba News Hits Nvidia, AI Plays: Weekly Review
- Five Below stock price target raised to $165 from $155 at Guggenheim
- Five Below Stock Q2: Regaining Lost Sales From Ecommerce Competition (NASDAQ:FIVE)
- Nvidia Leads 14 Hot Hot Stocks Onto Various IBD Watchlists: Check Out Other Top Performers On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Five Below's Smarter Pricing Strategy Lifts Sales As Analyst Upgrades Stock - Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)
- Five Below Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, FY25 View Raised
- Craig-Hallum raises Five Below stock price target to $180 on strong Q2
- Five Below stock price target raised to $148 from $141 at Truist Securities
- Nvidia To Rally Around 27%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD)
- Five Below stock rating reiterated by KeyBanc amid strong merchandising
- Five Below stock price target raised to $184 from $160 at UBS
- Five Below rating raised at Telsey Advisory, sees continued strong momentum
- Don't Discount These Retailers As Several Report Accelerating Earnings Growth
- Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Up As Pure Storage Triggers New Buy; Lumentum Up 60% In 2025, Nvidia Off (Live Coverage)
- This Thomson Reuters Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Thursday - Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), International Paper (NYSE:IP)
- Five Below stock price target raised to $185 from $155 at Jefferies
- Five Below stock price target raised to $110 from $93 at BofA Securities
Daily Range
145.89 148.31
Year Range
52.38 155.34
- Previous Close
- 146.96
- Open
- 147.89
- Bid
- 147.31
- Ask
- 147.61
- Low
- 145.89
- High
- 148.31
- Volume
- 1.242 K
- Daily Change
- 0.24%
- Month Change
- 2.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 95.89%
- Year Change
- 64.63%
