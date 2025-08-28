통화 / FIVE
FIVE: Five Below Inc
151.99 USD 3.45 (2.22%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FIVE 환율이 오늘 -2.22%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 150.47이고 고가는 155.19이었습니다.
Five Below Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
FIVE News
- Here's How Strong Q2 Results & Store Growth Lift FIVE's FY25 Outlook
- Retailers like Claire’s and Rite Aid are closing stores. The biggest discounters will benefit, analysts say.
- 울프 리서치, 소매업 커버리지 시작... 월마트, 홈디포, 달러 제너럴에서 기회 발견
- Wolfe Research launches retail coverage, sees opportunity in WMT, HD and DG
- 번스타인, 돌라라마를 캐나다의 ’코스트코’로 보고 파이브 빌로우에 대해선 신중한 입장
- Bernstein sees Dollarama as Canada’s ’Costco,’ stays cautious on Five Below
- 번스타인, 파이브 빌로우에 대한 ’시장 수준’ 평가로 커버리지 시작
- Bernstein initiates coverage on Five Below with Market-Perform rating
- Five Below stock hits 52-week high at 154.32 USD
- Dollar Tree's Treasure Hunt Meets Tariff Trouble (NASDAQ:DLTR)
- Five below EVP Masciantonio sells $119k in stock
- Stock Market Erases Gains As Alibaba News Hits Nvidia, AI Plays: Weekly Review
- Five Below stock price target raised to $165 from $155 at Guggenheim
- Five Below Stock Q2: Regaining Lost Sales From Ecommerce Competition (NASDAQ:FIVE)
- Nvidia Leads 14 Hot Hot Stocks Onto Various IBD Watchlists: Check Out Other Top Performers On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Five Below's Smarter Pricing Strategy Lifts Sales As Analyst Upgrades Stock - Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)
- Five Below Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, FY25 View Raised
- Craig-Hallum raises Five Below stock price target to $180 on strong Q2
- Five Below stock price target raised to $148 from $141 at Truist Securities
- Nvidia To Rally Around 27%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD)
일일 변동 비율
150.47 155.19
년간 변동
52.38 155.82
- 이전 종가
- 155.44
- 시가
- 155.19
- Bid
- 151.99
- Ask
- 152.29
- 저가
- 150.47
- 고가
- 155.19
- 볼륨
- 4.485 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.22%
- 월 변동
- 5.65%
- 6개월 변동
- 102.11%
- 년간 변동율
- 69.86%
