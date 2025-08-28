货币 / FIVE
FIVE: Five Below Inc
149.06 USD 2.10 (1.43%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FIVE汇率已更改1.43%。当日，交易品种以低点144.96和高点149.17进行交易。
关注Five Below Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FIVE新闻
- Bernstein sees Dollarama as Canada’s ’Costco,’ stays cautious on Five Below
- Bernstein initiates coverage on Five Below with Market-Perform rating
- How One Pattern Predicted Nvidia’s 1,871% Run
- A Free Stock Pick From “Mr. 1,000%”
- How to Fish for the Market’s 1,000% Winners
- The Hidden Sweet Spot Where 1,000% Winners Live
- Five Below stock hits 52-week high at 154.32 USD
- Dollar Tree's Treasure Hunt Meets Tariff Trouble (NASDAQ:DLTR)
- Five below EVP Masciantonio sells $119k in stock
- Stock Market Erases Gains As Alibaba News Hits Nvidia, AI Plays: Weekly Review
- Five Below stock price target raised to $165 from $155 at Guggenheim
- Five Below Stock Q2: Regaining Lost Sales From Ecommerce Competition (NASDAQ:FIVE)
- Nvidia Leads 14 Hot Hot Stocks Onto Various IBD Watchlists: Check Out Other Top Performers On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Five Below's Smarter Pricing Strategy Lifts Sales As Analyst Upgrades Stock - Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)
- Five Below Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, FY25 View Raised
- Craig-Hallum raises Five Below stock price target to $180 on strong Q2
- Five Below stock price target raised to $148 from $141 at Truist Securities
- Nvidia To Rally Around 27%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD)
- Five Below stock rating reiterated by KeyBanc amid strong merchandising
- Five Below stock price target raised to $184 from $160 at UBS
- Five Below rating raised at Telsey Advisory, sees continued strong momentum
- Don't Discount These Retailers As Several Report Accelerating Earnings Growth
- Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Up As Pure Storage Triggers New Buy; Lumentum Up 60% In 2025, Nvidia Off (Live Coverage)
- This Thomson Reuters Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Thursday - Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), International Paper (NYSE:IP)
日范围
144.96 149.17
年范围
52.38 155.34
- 前一天收盘价
- 146.96
- 开盘价
- 145.04
- 卖价
- 149.06
- 买价
- 149.36
- 最低价
- 144.96
- 最高价
- 149.17
- 交易量
- 3.569 K
- 日变化
- 1.43%
- 月变化
- 3.61%
- 6个月变化
- 98.22%
- 年变化
- 66.58%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值