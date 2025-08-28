Devises / FIVE
FIVE: Five Below Inc
151.99 USD 3.45 (2.22%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de FIVE a changé de -2.22% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 150.47 et à un maximum de 155.19.
Suivez la dynamique Five Below Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
FIVE Nouvelles
- Eldorado Gold, SoundHound AI, 5 Others Join IBD Watchlists
- Here's How Strong Q2 Results & Store Growth Lift FIVE's FY25 Outlook
- Retailers like Claire’s and Rite Aid are closing stores. The biggest discounters will benefit, analysts say.
- Wolfe Research lance sa couverture du secteur de la distribution, voit des opportunités chez WMT, HD et DG
- Wolfe Research launches retail coverage, sees opportunity in WMT, HD and DG
- Bernstein considère Dollarama comme le ’Costco’ du Canada, reste prudent sur Five Below
- Bernstein sees Dollarama as Canada’s ’Costco,’ stays cautious on Five Below
- Bernstein initie la couverture de Five Below avec une note "Performance du marché"
- Bernstein initiates coverage on Five Below with Market-Perform rating
- How One Pattern Predicted Nvidia’s 1,871% Run
- A Free Stock Pick From “Mr. 1,000%”
- How to Fish for the Market’s 1,000% Winners
- The Hidden Sweet Spot Where 1,000% Winners Live
- Five Below stock hits 52-week high at 154.32 USD
- Dollar Tree's Treasure Hunt Meets Tariff Trouble (NASDAQ:DLTR)
- Five below EVP Masciantonio sells $119k in stock
- Stock Market Erases Gains As Alibaba News Hits Nvidia, AI Plays: Weekly Review
- Five Below stock price target raised to $165 from $155 at Guggenheim
- Five Below Stock Q2: Regaining Lost Sales From Ecommerce Competition (NASDAQ:FIVE)
- Nvidia Leads 14 Hot Hot Stocks Onto Various IBD Watchlists: Check Out Other Top Performers On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Five Below's Smarter Pricing Strategy Lifts Sales As Analyst Upgrades Stock - Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)
- Five Below Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, FY25 View Raised
- Craig-Hallum raises Five Below stock price target to $180 on strong Q2
- Five Below stock price target raised to $148 from $141 at Truist Securities
Range quotidien
150.47 155.19
Range Annuel
52.38 155.82
- Clôture Précédente
- 155.44
- Ouverture
- 155.19
- Bid
- 151.99
- Ask
- 152.29
- Plus Bas
- 150.47
- Plus Haut
- 155.19
- Volume
- 4.485 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.22%
- Changement Mensuel
- 5.65%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 102.11%
- Changement Annuel
- 69.86%
20 septembre, samedi