DOOO: BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares
DOOO fiyatı bugün 0.40% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 60.19 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 60.89 aralığında işlem gördü.
BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DOOO stock price today?
BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares (DOOO) stock is priced at 60.71 today. It trades within 0.40%, yesterday's close was 60.47, and trading volume reached 488.
Does DOOO stock pay dividends?
BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares is currently valued at 60.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.93% and USD.
How to buy DOOO stock?
You can buy BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares (DOOO) shares at the current price of 60.71. Orders are usually placed near 60.71 or 61.01, while 488 and 0.50% show market activity.
How to invest into DOOO stock?
Investing in BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares involves considering the yearly range 31.79 - 68.42 and current price 60.71. Many compare -3.89% and 81.22% before placing orders at 60.71 or 61.01.
What are BRP Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of BRP Inc. (DOOO) in the past year was 68.42. Within 31.79 - 68.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 60.47 helps spot resistance levels.
What are BRP Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BRP Inc. (DOOO) over the year was 31.79. Comparing it with the current 60.71 and 31.79 - 68.42 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did DOOO stock split?
BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 60.47, and 1.93% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 60.47
- Açılış
- 60.41
- Satış
- 60.71
- Alış
- 61.01
- Düşük
- 60.19
- Yüksek
- 60.89
- Hacim
- 488
- Günlük değişim
- 0.40%
- Aylık değişim
- -3.89%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 81.22%
- Yıllık değişim
- 1.93%