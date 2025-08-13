KotasyonBölümler
DOOO: BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares

60.71 USD 0.24 (0.40%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DOOO fiyatı bugün 0.40% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 60.19 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 60.89 aralığında işlem gördü.

BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
60.19 60.89
Yıllık aralık
31.79 68.42
Önceki kapanış
60.47
Açılış
60.41
Satış
60.71
Alış
61.01
Düşük
60.19
Yüksek
60.89
Hacim
488
Günlük değişim
0.40%
Aylık değişim
-3.89%
6 aylık değişim
81.22%
Yıllık değişim
1.93%
27 Eylül, Cumartesi