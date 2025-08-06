Currencies / DOOO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DOOO: BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares
65.05 USD 0.44 (0.68%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DOOO exchange rate has changed by 0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.17 and at a high of 65.32.
Follow BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DOOO News
- Is BRP (DOOO) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
- BRP Inc. (DOOO) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On BRP After Q2 Results - BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)
- Air Lease, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Apollo Asset Management (NYSE:APO), Air Lease (NYSE:AL)
- BRP stock rating upgraded to Buy at Canaccord on inventory cleanup
- BRP Inc. 2026 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:DOOO)
- BRP Inc. (DOOO) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Affirm Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Ambarella, IREN, Petco Health and Wellness And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM)
- BRP Inc. (DOOO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- BRP shares soar as Q2 profit triples analyst estimates
- BRP Inc earnings beat by $0.59, revenue topped estimates
- S&P 500 Settles Over 6,500: Investor Sentiment Improves Further, Fear Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Dollar General (NYSE:DG)
- BRP Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts - BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)
- Alibaba, Dell And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)
- Dollar General, BRP, Frontline set to report earnings Friday
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Are Investors Undervaluing BRP (DOOO) Right Now?
- Earnings Preview: BRP Inc. (DOOO) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock BRP (DOOO) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging BRP (DOOO) This Year?
- BRP Inc.: The Unmatched Leader In Powersports (NASDAQ:DOOO)
- Beam Global (BEEM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- OPENLANE (KAR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Daily Range
64.17 65.32
Year Range
31.79 68.42
- Previous Close
- 64.61
- Open
- 65.26
- Bid
- 65.05
- Ask
- 65.35
- Low
- 64.17
- High
- 65.32
- Volume
- 874
- Daily Change
- 0.68%
- Month Change
- 2.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 94.18%
- Year Change
- 9.22%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev