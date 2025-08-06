QuotesSections
DOOO
DOOO: BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares

65.05 USD 0.44 (0.68%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DOOO exchange rate has changed by 0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.17 and at a high of 65.32.

Follow BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
64.17 65.32
Year Range
31.79 68.42
Previous Close
64.61
Open
65.26
Bid
65.05
Ask
65.35
Low
64.17
High
65.32
Volume
874
Daily Change
0.68%
Month Change
2.98%
6 Months Change
94.18%
Year Change
9.22%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev