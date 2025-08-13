KurseKategorien
DOOO: BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares

61.76 USD 1.65 (2.60%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von DOOO hat sich für heute um -2.60% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 61.63 bis zu einem Hoch von 64.30 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
61.63 64.30
Jahresspanne
31.79 68.42
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
63.41
Eröffnung
64.30
Bid
61.76
Ask
62.06
Tief
61.63
Hoch
64.30
Volumen
423
Tagesänderung
-2.60%
Monatsänderung
-2.23%
6-Monatsänderung
84.36%
Jahresänderung
3.69%
