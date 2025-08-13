Währungen / DOOO
DOOO: BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares
61.76 USD 1.65 (2.60%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von DOOO hat sich für heute um -2.60% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 61.63 bis zu einem Hoch von 64.30 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
DOOO News
Tagesspanne
61.63 64.30
Jahresspanne
31.79 68.42
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 63.41
- Eröffnung
- 64.30
- Bid
- 61.76
- Ask
- 62.06
- Tief
- 61.63
- Hoch
- 64.30
- Volumen
- 423
- Tagesänderung
- -2.60%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.23%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 84.36%
- Jahresänderung
- 3.69%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K