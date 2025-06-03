KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / DEW
DEW: WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund

59.94 USD 0.10 (0.17%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DEW fiyatı bugün 0.17% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 59.86 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 59.94 aralığında işlem gördü.

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

DEW haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is DEW stock price today?

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund stock is priced at 59.94 today. It trades within 0.17%, yesterday's close was 59.84, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of DEW shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund is currently valued at 59.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.80% and USD. View the chart live to track DEW movements.

How to buy DEW stock?

You can buy WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund shares at the current price of 59.94. Orders are usually placed near 59.94 or 60.24, while 3 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow DEW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DEW stock?

Investing in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund involves considering the yearly range 48.93 - 60.52 and current price 59.94. Many compare 1.32% and 7.59% before placing orders at 59.94 or 60.24. Explore the DEW price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund in the past year was 60.52. Within 48.93 - 60.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW) over the year was 48.93. Comparing it with the current 59.94 and 48.93 - 60.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DEW moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DEW stock split?

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.84, and 9.80% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
59.86 59.94
Yıllık aralık
48.93 60.52
Önceki kapanış
59.84
Açılış
59.90
Satış
59.94
Alış
60.24
Düşük
59.86
Yüksek
59.94
Hacim
3
Günlük değişim
0.17%
Aylık değişim
1.32%
6 aylık değişim
7.59%
Yıllık değişim
9.80%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8