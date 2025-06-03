시세섹션
통화 / DEW
주식로 돌아가기

DEW: WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund

59.84 USD 0.02 (0.03%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DEW 환율이 오늘 -0.03%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 59.82이고 고가는 59.99이었습니다.

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DEW News

자주 묻는 질문

What is DEW stock price today?

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund stock is priced at 59.84 today. It trades within -0.03%, yesterday's close was 59.86, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of DEW shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund is currently valued at 59.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.62% and USD. View the chart live to track DEW movements.

How to buy DEW stock?

You can buy WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund shares at the current price of 59.84. Orders are usually placed near 59.84 or 60.14, while 7 and -0.25% show market activity. Follow DEW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DEW stock?

Investing in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund involves considering the yearly range 48.93 - 60.52 and current price 59.84. Many compare 1.15% and 7.41% before placing orders at 59.84 or 60.14. Explore the DEW price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund in the past year was 60.52. Within 48.93 - 60.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.86 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW) over the year was 48.93. Comparing it with the current 59.84 and 48.93 - 60.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DEW moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DEW stock split?

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.86, and 9.62% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
59.82 59.99
년간 변동
48.93 60.52
이전 종가
59.86
시가
59.99
Bid
59.84
Ask
60.14
저가
59.82
고가
59.99
볼륨
7
일일 변동
-0.03%
월 변동
1.15%
6개월 변동
7.41%
년간 변동율
9.62%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8