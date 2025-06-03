What is DEW stock price today? WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund stock is priced at 59.84 today. It trades within -0.03%, yesterday's close was 59.86, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of DEW shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund stock pay dividends? WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund is currently valued at 59.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.62% and USD. View the chart live to track DEW movements.

How to buy DEW stock? You can buy WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund shares at the current price of 59.84. Orders are usually placed near 59.84 or 60.14, while 7 and -0.25% show market activity. Follow DEW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DEW stock? Investing in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund involves considering the yearly range 48.93 - 60.52 and current price 59.84. Many compare 1.15% and 7.41% before placing orders at 59.84 or 60.14. Explore the DEW price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund stock highest prices? The highest price of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund in the past year was 60.52. Within 48.93 - 60.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.86 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund stock lowest prices? The lowest price of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW) over the year was 48.93. Comparing it with the current 59.84 and 48.93 - 60.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DEW moves on the chart live for more details.