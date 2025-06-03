DEW: WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund
今日DEW汇率已更改0.17%。当日，交易品种以低点59.86和高点59.94进行交易。
关注WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
DEW新闻
常见问题解答
DEW股票今天的价格是多少？
WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund股票今天的定价为59.94。它在0.17%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为59.84，交易量达到3。DEW的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund股票是否支付股息？
WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund目前的价值为59.94。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注9.80%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪DEW走势。
如何购买DEW股票？
您可以以59.94的当前价格购买WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund股票。订单通常设置在59.94或60.24附近，而3和0.07%显示市场活动。立即关注DEW的实时图表更新。
如何投资DEW股票？
投资WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund需要考虑年度范围48.93 - 60.52和当前价格59.94。许多人在以59.94或60.24下订单之前，会比较1.32%和。实时查看DEW价格图表，了解每日变化。
WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund的最高价格是60.52。在48.93 - 60.52内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund的绩效。
WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund股票的最低价格是多少？
WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund（DEW）的最低价格为48.93。将其与当前的59.94和48.93 - 60.52进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看DEW在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
DEW股票是什么时候拆分的？
WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、59.84和9.80%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 59.84
- 开盘价
- 59.90
- 卖价
- 59.94
- 买价
- 60.24
- 最低价
- 59.86
- 最高价
- 59.94
- 交易量
- 3
- 日变化
- 0.17%
- 月变化
- 1.32%
- 6个月变化
- 7.59%
- 年变化
- 9.80%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 1.8%
- 预测值
- 1.7%
- 前值
- 2.1%
- 实际值
- -0.3%
- 预测值
- -0.4%
- 前值
- 0.0%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 45.8
- 前值
- 41.5
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.326 M
- 前值
- 7.181 M
- 实际值
- 94.2
- 预测值
- 100.7
- 前值
- 97.8