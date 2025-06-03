报价部分
DEW: WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund

59.94 USD 0.10 (0.17%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日DEW汇率已更改0.17%。当日，交易品种以低点59.86和高点59.94进行交易。

关注WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

DEW新闻

常见问题解答

DEW股票今天的价格是多少？

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund股票今天的定价为59.94。它在0.17%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为59.84，交易量达到3。DEW的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund股票是否支付股息？

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund目前的价值为59.94。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注9.80%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪DEW走势。

如何购买DEW股票？

您可以以59.94的当前价格购买WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund股票。订单通常设置在59.94或60.24附近，而3和0.07%显示市场活动。立即关注DEW的实时图表更新。

如何投资DEW股票？

投资WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund需要考虑年度范围48.93 - 60.52和当前价格59.94。许多人在以59.94或60.24下订单之前，会比较1.32%和。实时查看DEW价格图表，了解每日变化。

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund的最高价格是60.52。在48.93 - 60.52内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund的绩效。

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund股票的最低价格是多少？

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund（DEW）的最低价格为48.93。将其与当前的59.94和48.93 - 60.52进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看DEW在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

DEW股票是什么时候拆分的？

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、59.84和9.80%中可见。

日范围
59.86 59.94
年范围
48.93 60.52
前一天收盘价
59.84
开盘价
59.90
卖价
59.94
买价
60.24
最低价
59.86
最高价
59.94
交易量
3
日变化
0.17%
月变化
1.32%
6个月变化
7.59%
年变化
9.80%
30 九月, 星期二
10:00
USD
美联储理事Jefferson讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20个城市房价综合指数年率 y/y
实际值
1.8%
预测值
1.7%
前值
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20座大城市房价综合指数 n.s.a.月率 m/m
实际值
-0.3%
预测值
-0.4%
前值
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI芝加哥商业晴雨表
实际值
预测值
45.8
前值
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS 职位空缺
实际值
预测值
7.326 M
前值
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB消费者信心指数
实际值
94.2
预测值
100.7
前值
97.8