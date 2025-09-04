KotasyonBölümler
DBEZ: Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF

53.26 USD 0.37 (0.70%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DBEZ fiyatı bugün 0.70% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 53.13 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 53.26 aralığında işlem gördü.

Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is DBEZ stock price today?

Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF stock is priced at 53.26 today. It trades within 0.70%, yesterday's close was 52.89, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of DBEZ shows these updates.

Does Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF is currently valued at 53.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.24% and USD. View the chart live to track DBEZ movements.

How to buy DBEZ stock?

You can buy Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF shares at the current price of 53.26. Orders are usually placed near 53.26 or 53.56, while 9 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow DBEZ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DBEZ stock?

Investing in Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.39 - 53.51 and current price 53.26. Many compare 4.23% and 6.03% before placing orders at 53.26 or 53.56. Explore the DBEZ price chart live with daily changes.

What are Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF in the past year was 53.51. Within 43.39 - 53.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (DBEZ) over the year was 43.39. Comparing it with the current 53.26 and 43.39 - 53.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DBEZ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DBEZ stock split?

Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.89, and 14.24% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
53.13 53.26
Yıllık aralık
43.39 53.51
Önceki kapanış
52.89
Açılış
53.16
Satış
53.26
Alış
53.56
Düşük
53.13
Yüksek
53.26
Hacim
9
Günlük değişim
0.70%
Aylık değişim
4.23%
6 aylık değişim
6.03%
Yıllık değişim
14.24%
