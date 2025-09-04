시세섹션
통화 / DBEZ
주식로 돌아가기

DBEZ: Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF

52.89 USD 0.11 (0.21%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DBEZ 환율이 오늘 0.21%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 52.80이고 고가는 52.89이었습니다.

Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DBEZ News

자주 묻는 질문

What is DBEZ stock price today?

Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF stock is priced at 52.89 today. It trades within 0.21%, yesterday's close was 52.78, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of DBEZ shows these updates.

Does Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF is currently valued at 52.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.45% and USD. View the chart live to track DBEZ movements.

How to buy DBEZ stock?

You can buy Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF shares at the current price of 52.89. Orders are usually placed near 52.89 or 53.19, while 6 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow DBEZ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DBEZ stock?

Investing in Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.39 - 53.51 and current price 52.89. Many compare 3.50% and 5.30% before placing orders at 52.89 or 53.19. Explore the DBEZ price chart live with daily changes.

What are Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF in the past year was 53.51. Within 43.39 - 53.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (DBEZ) over the year was 43.39. Comparing it with the current 52.89 and 43.39 - 53.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DBEZ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DBEZ stock split?

Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.78, and 13.45% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
52.80 52.89
년간 변동
43.39 53.51
이전 종가
52.78
시가
52.80
Bid
52.89
Ask
53.19
저가
52.80
고가
52.89
볼륨
6
일일 변동
0.21%
월 변동
3.50%
6개월 변동
5.30%
년간 변동율
13.45%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8