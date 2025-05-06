FiyatlarBölümler
CSTL: Castle Biosciences Inc

24.41 USD 0.95 (4.05%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CSTL fiyatı bugün 4.05% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 23.13 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 24.65 aralığında işlem gördü.

Castle Biosciences Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
23.13 24.65
Yıllık aralık
14.61 35.85
Önceki kapanış
23.46
Açılış
23.46
Satış
24.41
Alış
24.71
Düşük
23.13
Yüksek
24.65
Hacim
1.410 K
Günlük değişim
4.05%
Aylık değişim
2.05%
6 aylık değişim
23.78%
Yıllık değişim
-14.02%
21 Eylül, Pazar