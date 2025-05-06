Dövizler / CSTL
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
CSTL: Castle Biosciences Inc
24.41 USD 0.95 (4.05%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
CSTL fiyatı bugün 4.05% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 23.13 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 24.65 aralığında işlem gördü.
Castle Biosciences Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CSTL haberleri
- Castle Biosciences at Baird Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Castle Biosciences at Canaccord Genuity’s Growth Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Palantir, Gartner Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Sterling Infrastructure Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Lemonade, DigitalOcean Holdings, Lattice Semiconductor And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP), AECOM (NYSE:ACM)
- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Castle (CSTL) Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Castle Biosciences Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast
- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Castle Biosciences Q2 2025 slides: Test volume surges 33% amid declining margins
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 1st
- TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Earnings Preview: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Castle Biosciences stock jumps after FDA grants Breakthrough Device status
- FDA grants breakthrough device status to Castle Biosciences’ melanoma test
- Castle Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Castle Biosciences stock steady as Canaccord reiterates buy rating
- Castle Biosciences partners with SciBase to develop atopic dermatitis test
- Castle Biosciences’ Founder, President and CEO Derek Maetzold Honored with Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by The American Business Awards ®
- New Data at ASCO 2025 Affirms DecisionDx ®-Melanoma’s Ability to Improve Upon Staging-Based Risk Stratification and Predict Survival Outcomes
- Castle Biosciences amends charter, stockholders vote
- Castle Biosciences stock hits 52-week low at $15.66
- Scotiabank cuts Castle Biosciences target to $40, maintains rating
- Castle Biosciences to Present at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Nike To $70? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)
Günlük aralık
23.13 24.65
Yıllık aralık
14.61 35.85
- Önceki kapanış
- 23.46
- Açılış
- 23.46
- Satış
- 24.41
- Alış
- 24.71
- Düşük
- 23.13
- Yüksek
- 24.65
- Hacim
- 1.410 K
- Günlük değişim
- 4.05%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.05%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 23.78%
- Yıllık değişim
- -14.02%
21 Eylül, Pazar