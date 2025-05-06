통화 / CSTL
CSTL: Castle Biosciences Inc
24.41 USD 0.95 (4.05%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CSTL 환율이 오늘 4.05%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.13이고 고가는 24.65이었습니다.
Castle Biosciences Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
23.13 24.65
년간 변동
14.61 35.85
- 이전 종가
- 23.46
- 시가
- 23.46
- Bid
- 24.41
- Ask
- 24.71
- 저가
- 23.13
- 고가
- 24.65
- 볼륨
- 1.410 K
- 일일 변동
- 4.05%
- 월 변동
- 2.05%
- 6개월 변동
- 23.78%
- 년간 변동율
- -14.02%
20 9월, 토요일