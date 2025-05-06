货币 / CSTL
CSTL: Castle Biosciences Inc
21.75 USD 0.13 (0.60%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CSTL汇率已更改0.60%。当日，交易品种以低点21.52和高点22.44进行交易。
关注Castle Biosciences Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CSTL新闻
日范围
21.52 22.44
年范围
14.61 35.85
- 前一天收盘价
- 21.62
- 开盘价
- 21.82
- 卖价
- 21.75
- 买价
- 22.05
- 最低价
- 21.52
- 最高价
- 22.44
- 交易量
- 914
- 日变化
- 0.60%
- 月变化
- -9.07%
- 6个月变化
- 10.29%
- 年变化
- -23.39%
