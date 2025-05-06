QuotazioniSezioni
CSTL: Castle Biosciences Inc

24.41 USD 0.95 (4.05%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CSTL ha avuto una variazione del 4.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.13 e ad un massimo di 24.65.

Segui le dinamiche di Castle Biosciences Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
23.13 24.65
Intervallo Annuale
14.61 35.85
Chiusura Precedente
23.46
Apertura
23.46
Bid
24.41
Ask
24.71
Minimo
23.13
Massimo
24.65
Volume
1.410 K
Variazione giornaliera
4.05%
Variazione Mensile
2.05%
Variazione Semestrale
23.78%
Variazione Annuale
-14.02%
20 settembre, sabato