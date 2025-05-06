Valute / CSTL
CSTL: Castle Biosciences Inc
24.41 USD 0.95 (4.05%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CSTL ha avuto una variazione del 4.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.13 e ad un massimo di 24.65.
Segui le dinamiche di Castle Biosciences Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
23.13 24.65
Intervallo Annuale
14.61 35.85
- Chiusura Precedente
- 23.46
- Apertura
- 23.46
- Bid
- 24.41
- Ask
- 24.71
- Minimo
- 23.13
- Massimo
- 24.65
- Volume
- 1.410 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.05%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 23.78%
- Variazione Annuale
- -14.02%
20 settembre, sabato