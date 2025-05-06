CotationsSections
Devises / CSTL
CSTL: Castle Biosciences Inc

24.41 USD 0.95 (4.05%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CSTL a changé de 4.05% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 23.13 et à un maximum de 24.65.

Range quotidien
23.13 24.65
Range Annuel
14.61 35.85
Clôture Précédente
23.46
Ouverture
23.46
Bid
24.41
Ask
24.71
Plus Bas
23.13
Plus Haut
24.65
Volume
1.410 K
Changement quotidien
4.05%
Changement Mensuel
2.05%
Changement à 6 Mois
23.78%
Changement Annuel
-14.02%
20 septembre, samedi