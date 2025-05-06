Currencies / CSTL
CSTL: Castle Biosciences Inc
21.75 USD 0.13 (0.60%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CSTL exchange rate has changed by 0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.52 and at a high of 22.44.
Follow Castle Biosciences Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CSTL News
Daily Range
21.52 22.44
Year Range
14.61 35.85
- Previous Close
- 21.62
- Open
- 21.82
- Bid
- 21.75
- Ask
- 22.05
- Low
- 21.52
- High
- 22.44
- Volume
- 914
- Daily Change
- 0.60%
- Month Change
- -9.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.29%
- Year Change
- -23.39%
